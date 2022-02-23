My father always tried to lead a good and simple life. Shortly after marrying, my parents moved to Chicago in 1969 and then 10 years later to Milwaukee, where they owned and operated several small grocery stores. Nothing was more important to him than his family; he communicated to his seven children on a daily basis his deep love for us, and his hopes and dreams for our future.

But his hopes of seeing that future unfold were cut short when he was stopped at a checkpoint set up by the Israeli army in our village, Jiljilya — which is occupied Palestinian land, not part of Israel. Israel and its occupying army have no right to be there to restrict the movement of Palestinians. And they had no right to stop my father, who was returning home in high spirits after a night of playing cards with his cousins.

The only thing that stands out about my father’s case is that the Israeli military conducted an investigation and acknowledged the “moral failure and poor decision-making” of the soldiers who detained him. One was reprimanded, and two more were removed from their posts. I believe the investigation and light punishment of the soldiers occurred only because my father was a U.S. citizen and his death made international headlines. When investigations into Palestinian deaths are conducted, a pattern of impunity overwhelmingly reigns.

My family has found comfort in the outpouring of support from our community in Wisconsin, including from Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) and Rep. Gwen Moore (D), who both called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to launch his own investigation.

However, the State Department’s response thus far has been grossly inadequate. Its expressions of condolences ring hollow, and its requests that Israel investigate itself are futile, as evidenced by the slaps on the wrist given to the three soldiers and Israel’s long history of failing to seriously investigate or punish crimes its soldiers commit against Palestinians.

When the American activist Rachel Corrie was crushed to death by a soldier driving a military bulldozer in Gaza in 2003, the Israeli government promised a “thorough, credible and transparent” investigation and then absolved the military and the soldiers involved. Furkan Dogan, an 18-year-old Turkish American, was one of the human rights activists killed in a raid by Israeli commandos on a flotilla bringing humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip in 2010. The U.S. government did not conduct an investigation, deferring to Israel to conduct its own. Once again, Israel exonerated its soldiers.

My family holds no hopes that Israel will pursue true accountability for my father’s death in a military police investigation, yet to be concluded. I do, however, expect that the U.S. government will answer my calls and those of my American brothers and sisters to independently investigate. And while it’s investigating, it should ask itself why the U.S. should continue to support a regime that keeps Palestinians behind a web of walls and checkpoints, brutalizes and kills them, under a system of control that, with growing consensus among human rights organizations, amounts to apartheid.

My father worked hard and set a good example for his family and community. His death was a heartbreaking injustice, but I am not so naive to believe that it will lead to the dismantling of Israel’s occupation or oppression of Palestinians. But it should at least lead to my government doing everything in its power to fully investigate the death of a citizen — and to ensure that the information gleaned from that investigation may serve to protect all Palestinian civilian lives.