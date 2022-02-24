As you may recall, the United States imposed sanctions on Russia in 2014, after its annexation of Crimea. And Biden has already announced some limited sanctions this time, while reserving harsher measures to exert more leverage as the military invasion continues advancing.

Neither has proved a deterrent: As of now, Russia is attacking on multiple fronts and Russian forces are advancing toward the capital, Kyiv, with casualties mounting and refugees beginning to flee.

But all indications are that the United States and Western allies will unleash a new round of sanctions that might be much tougher, in the interests of imposing serious consequences for Russia’s flagrant violation of international law and Ukraine’s sovereignty.

So Biden is now expected to announce additional sanctions that would target large financial institutions and elite allies of Putin. Does this have a prayer of working?

To understand what a very robust sanctions response should look like, and what sort of impact it might have, I reached out to Edward Fishman, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and former State Department official. An edited and condensed version of our exchange follows.

Greg Sargent: What do you think a very robust U.S. sanctions response looks like?

Edward Fishman: The centerpiece of the Biden administration’s response should be full blocking sanctions against all the major Russian state-owned banks. The administration understandably has signaled it is not going to target Russia’s oil sales directly.

So if you’re going to leave Russian oil exports off the table, the only way to deliver the swift and severe consequences that the president has promised is to deal a hammer blow to the Russian financial sector.

Sargent: What would the immediate impact be?

Fishman: In practice, what that means is that their assets are totally blocked and frozen, so if they have any U.S.-dollar-denominated assets, they cannot be moved. They cannot transact in dollars.

It translates into an effective freeze out from the entire global financial system, not just the U.S. financial system. Fully cutting off all the major state-owned Russian banks would wreak financial havoc in Russia.

On macroeconomic indicators, what you would look for is the ruble to collapse, the Russian stock market to tank, inflation to skyrocket — possibly even bank runs.

Sargent: Putin appears motivated by a mixture of demands from the West — that NATO’s security cooperation with Ukraine must cease entirely — and imperial designs built on the notion that Ukraine’s sovereignty is a fiction and that it should be a vassal state. How should we understand Putin’s conception of costs and benefits?

Fishman: This is one of the most difficult issues. Clearly, the administration’s efforts to use the threat of sanctions to deter a Russian invasion have failed. One potential reason is Putin has imperial delusions and is a madman and was willing to launch his invasion regardless of the costs.

But there’s another world in which Putin is overconfident about his ability to absorb the costs. The sanctions we imposed in 2014 were about a 2 out of 10. It’s possible that Putin thinks, “Hey, they sanctioned us in 2014, it hurt, and then we recovered.”

But I’m not sure he realizes that if the U.S. really ratchets up the pressure, there will be drastic consequences for the Russian economy.

Sargent: Is there any way to envision what the point at which the costs outweigh the benefits would look like?

Fishman: After a reign of incredibly grotesque repression, Putin has a relatively quiescent population. Let’s see if that holds if there’s substantial financial and economic dislocation.

How will the Russian population and elites feel if the costs of Putin’s imperial delusions are a material decrease in their standard of living?

Sargent: The key question seems to be: Given the nature of Putin’s autocratic rule, how much does deep economic pain even matter to him?

Fishman: It’s a fair question. We’ll have to see.

There’s a second-order importance of sanctions. Putin has declared war against the international order. A legitimate goal of sanctions going forward has everything to do with weakening Russia, degrading its capacity to do more harm.

There’s benefit in making it harder for Russia to inflict harm. All the military modernization you’re seeing brought to bear in grotesque forms against the Ukrainian people is the result of years — decades — of profiting off being a full-fledged member of the international economy, selling oil on global markets and being integrated into global financial markets.

Why should we enable Russia to use the fruits of the international economy, which we are the stewards of, to finance his military machine?

Sargent: What role do human rights concerns about the Russian people play here?

Fishman: U.S. sanctions cannot and should not create any sort of humanitarian crisis. But we’re very far from that point.

However, should the Russian people feel that Putin’s imperial delusions come with a steep price? Yes, they should.

The wrong approach is to get so worried about unintended consequences that we hold back from really aggressive measures.

Sargent: Tax expert Gabriel Zucman has pointed out that a great deal of the wealth of Russia’s top 0.01 percent is held offshore. Is there some way to target that?

Fishman: Definitely. It is incumbent on the U.S. and its allies to target that wealth. The key is to identify who are the individuals, and where are their assets. In shell companies, holding companies — which jurisdictions?

Once we identify the assets, you add them to the same blacklist that I’m recommending that we add Russian banks to, which means that their assets are fully blocked and cut off from the U.S. financial system.

Sargent: Would that exercise pressure on Putin internally?