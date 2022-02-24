Child sexual abuse material is a clear scourge on the Internet — but almost no one can agree on what to do about it. Lawmakers this month advanced the Earn It Act to the Senate, and with it stirred up a whole lot of controversy.

The bipartisan bill, introduced by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), would push companies to police more thoroughly images, videos and other content exploiting children — almost 85 million of which were reported to the federal clearinghouse for such material this past year. The key to persuading now-negligent firms to start looking harder for the Web’s worst of the worst? Remove sites’ immunity under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act for third-party posts involving child sexual abuse material, known by the acronym CSAM. Backers of the bill say the legislation would give the victims of these abhorrent violations the ability to seek recourse in court. That would spur companies to take down CSAM made known to them, as they’re already required to do. More important, it would give them more incentive to stop CSAM from spreading in the first place.