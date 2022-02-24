I, a die-hard progressive, have been working since 2018 with other die-hards, many die-less-hards and some out-and-out moderates all across the country, in person and via digital apparatus, to elect Democrats up and down the ballot. None of us believes that: 1) either culture or the economy is irrelevant, 2) the nation is full of progressives or 3) people of color all think and vote the same.
We feel the exigency of winning in 2024, but can we please stop blaming Democrats for the virulence of the right-wing extremists in Congress and in our neighbors’ backyards? Yes, it is hard to elect thoughtful people who will commit to basic democratic principles when a third of the nation appears to have joined a cult, but who decided that one party gets a pass because it’s just too cuckoo to talk about, and the other party is supposed to fix everything even as voting itself becomes more difficult?
In every state, thousands of us, including Democratic candidates, have been sweating to turn this around for three years now. What have pundits been doing?
Jill Raymond, Silver Spring