For the first hundred yards, she paced her rivals, surging ahead only at the midpoint turn, into an almost unprecedented final split that secured her new meet and pool records. The audience, composed mostly of parents, clapped politely. The media snapped photos and scribbled notes, then began to drift away. Many of us weren’t there to watch college swimming; we were there for the controversy over Thomas, a transgender swimmer who ranked 462nd in the country when she swam for the Penn men’s team — and who now ranks first among the nation’s college women.

Under fierce pressure, last month the NCAA tossed out rules that had allowed Thomas to swim this season and punted to the individual sporting federations — only to backtrack and restore her eligibility after USA Swimming promptly passed rules that would have barred her. A barrage of tweets and posts ensued; editorials were written; the White House was reportedly asked for President Biden’s thoughts.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Overlooked in all the shouting and institutional games of “Not it!” are the other women in the pool. Like Thomas, they have been swimming for something like 20 hours a week, year in and year out, just to make it to this point.

“You know, the whole team is having a great year,” one of Thomas’s teammates told me wistfully. “And all anyone cares about is Lia.”

I thought of that a lot when I was at the Ivy League championships last week. It was exciting to watch Thomas win, especially since I went to Penn (Go Quakers!). But I actually found more rooting interest in her teammates, because their triumphs didn’t feel quite so foreordained. And while I regret that I don’t have space to tell you about all the amazing things the other Penn women did at the Ivies, I’d like to share a few highlights:

Story continues below advertisement

While Thomas was breaking records in the 200 freestyle, Bridget O’Leary, Margot Kaczorowski and Camryn Carter swam their best times of the year. Kaczorowski also swam her top time in the 100 freestyle, while Thomas was setting more records. And when Thomas broke another record in the 500 freestyle, O’Leary, along with Catherine Buroker, Anna Kalandadze and Amelia Girotto posted their top times of the season.

Advertisement

Buroker won her second Ivy title in the 1,650 freestyle, while Kalandadze, Girotto, O’Leary and Grace Giddings all hit seasonal bests. Izzy Pytel finished fourth in the 200 breaststroke, while Vanessa Chong was second in the 200-yard butterfly. Penn also won the 400 freestyle relay, with Thomas leading off, and finished third overall in the meet.

I know those names won’t mean much to almost all of you. But each one represents about a decade and a half of hard work. Over and over when I talked to college swimmers, I heard stories of athletes who woke before dawn for years, who pushed themselves until they were crying into their goggles or vomiting, and kept going. These ladies are unbelievably fierce. They shouldn’t be forgotten.

Story continues below advertisement

Yet it often feels as if that’s what’s happening.

The schools’ enforced silence on the matter and the NCAA’s “hiding under its desk” style of leadership do not suggest institutions that made difficult but defensible policy decisions in a hard situation. Defensible decisions get defended. This is how people behave when their actions are driven not by due deliberation, but by fear.

Advertisement

However, I can’t exactly blame them, given the peculiar social dynamics of this issue. Thomas has suffered unconscionable abuse on social media, called a cheater or worse, and I can only imagine the psychological strain she must be under. Yet off social media, it’s those questioning her presence in the pool who act terrorized.

Story continues below advertisement

With a few exceptions, such as former Olympian Nancy Hogshead-Makar, almost no one is willing to publicly question whether it is fair to let Thomas compete in women’s divisions, given the clear advantages she seems to have retained from going through male puberty. They are too afraid of losing friends, jobs or educational opportunities by seeming anything less than maximally supportive of trans inclusion. Even conversations I had about the technical details of meets took place on deep background, and after one father spoke to reporter Suzy Weiss on the record, his wife frantically contacted Weiss, begging her not to ruin their daughter’s life by printing his name.

After all my reporting, I am still pondering the seemingly ineradicable tension between the desire for inclusion and the biological reasons we established sporting leagues for men and women in the first place. But I am quite sure of one thing: This is not the kind of atmosphere that makes for good decisions, or healthy societies.