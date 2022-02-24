Measured partition carries some benefits for the United States, including a more cohesive and defensible NATO and a hyper-focus on the precarity of Europe’s growing dependence on Russian energy. In the future, Western threats to stop the flow of gas could be a pretext for Russian interference and expansion into countries that the pipelines cross, including the remnants of Ukraine.
The extent of Western sanctions will illuminate the evolving balance of power. Foor how long and to what degree will the flow of gas be affected, and who will suffer? At what point should the West cancel, or even disable, the new gas pipeline to Germany? Which sanctions are enforceable and might affect Russian policy and behavior? And how much of the music accompanying the strategic dance is hot air?
Karl Polzer, Falls Church