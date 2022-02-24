It’s not Democrats who have elevated transgender issues to a national obsession. Republicans are the ones who did that by whipping their base into a fury on the issue and convincing them that “elites” are trying to destroy their way of life, as they have with immigration, prayer in school, abortion, critical race theory and many other issues. (The quote from Scripture in Scott’s plan confirms that Republicans would proudly impose their religious views on the rest of Americans.)
The latest to go after trans kids is Texas’s Greg Abbott, the Republican governor infamous for targeting immigrants (as well as blaming them for covid-19), and robbing women of their physical autonomy by setting up bounties for those who seek abortions. The Post reports: “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) directed state agencies this week to conduct ‘prompt and thorough’ investigations into the use of gender-affirming care for transgender children, a move that follows an opinion from [state Attorney General Ken Paxton] that such treatments are a form of ‘child abuse.’ ”
Think how utterly depraved this is. Abbott wants to investigate children’s gender identity and strip parents of their children for seeking appropriate medical advice and treatment. Talk about big government. The intrusive power Abbott wants to grant the government is horrifying; just as horrifying is the chilling effect this could have on children, parents and doctors. Has Texas has really solved all other problems facing its residents (e.g., education, covid, crime, the electric grid)? Is this really what Abbott should be spending his time on?
Neither Abbott’s directive nor his attorney general’s opinion have any legal effect; they cannot change the law or ignore Texans’ constitutional rights. The ACLU of Texas explained in a statement:
Paxton’s opinion is not legally binding, and it remains up to the courts to interpret Texas laws and the Constitution. Moreover, [the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services] cannot remove any child from their parents or guardians without a court order.No court here in Texas or anywhere in the country has ever found that gender-affirming care can be considered child abuse. The opinion released by Paxton cites highly partisan, outdated, and inaccurate information that ignores the consensus of every major medical association and the evidence-based and peer-reviewed standards of care.Trans youth continue to be threatened in Texas by state leadership as part of a politically motivated misinformation campaign that harms children.
Given the risk of mental health problems and suicide that trans youth face, the stunt itself endangers kids. But, of course, Abbott and his ilk don’t think of such things. Or perhaps they don’t care. They seem more interested in drumming up a few more votes or getting a spot on right-wing media, even if it means dragging the government into an entirely private matter. That’s all in a day’s work for the GOP, which focuses primarily on targeting others (e.g., gays, elites, scientists, doctors, teachers, poll workers, Black historians) who they can use to instill fear in their base.
Consider how perverse the Republican Party’s mentality is: Parents should be allowed to intervene or even sue schools for teaching about racial history, but if they try to support their children along medically accepted lines, the GOP will try to take their kids away.
The MAGA party has perfected the art of claiming victimhood. Its base pines for a White, Christian country, even if a majority of the public no longer embraces its worldview. It has become a party of bullies willing to endanger children. Decent, humane Americans should reject this monstrous brand of politics.