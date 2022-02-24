Paxton’s opinion is not legally binding, and it remains up to the courts to interpret Texas laws and the Constitution. Moreover, [the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services] cannot remove any child from their parents or guardians without a court order.

No court here in Texas or anywhere in the country has ever found that gender-affirming care can be considered child abuse. The opinion released by Paxton cites highly partisan, outdated, and inaccurate information that ignores the consensus of every major medical association and the evidence-based and peer-reviewed standards of care.

Trans youth continue to be threatened in Texas by state leadership as part of a politically motivated misinformation campaign that harms children.