We chose St. John’s, established in 1851 and coed since 1991, because it teaches in the Roman Catholic Lasallian tradition. The school’s handbook says such an education espouses “respect for all persons,” “integrity and character,” “building inclusive communities” both in the class and on the athletic fields, and “fortitude to make ethical decisions.” The handbook also states that the school does not discriminate based on race, sex, color, nationality or ethnic origin in its educational, admission, hiring, athletic or school administrative policies. The administration’s decision does not exemplify Lasallian values.
Female athletes have played on male high school and college teams in the United States for years.
The administration’s decision was shortsighted and unenlightened; its prioritization of alpha-male athletes over aspiring and capable female athletes is troubling. The decision only propagates the patriarchal hierarchy that has characterized the Roman Catholic Church and our society for centuries, causing irreparable harm to many, including men.
In strong support of coach Michael Sprague and his team, we respectfully ask the president and athletic director to seek input from an inclusive group of St. John’s male and female coaches, teachers and students to reconsider this decision.
The female wrestler clearly merits a spot on the mat: She attended roughly 90 percent of preseason workouts, demonstrating commitment, ambition, bravery and confidence.
Susan Rzemien and Bob Angevine, Washington