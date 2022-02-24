As Ukraine fills the news, few in our region realize that we have a monument to Ukrainian independence, authorized by Congress. Just off Dupont Circle on a small piece of land in the 2200 block of P Street NW is a statue of Taras Shevchenko (1814-1861), a poet and artist known as the Bard of Ukraine.

On June 27, 1964, when Ukraine was still part of the Soviet Union, an estimated 100,000 people gathered for a dedication ceremony. Former president Dwight D. Eisenhower, who had signed the authorizing legislation, gave a speech and unveiled the statue. In his remarks, he stated that he hoped that the monument would kindle “a never-ending movement dedicated to the independence and freedom of peoples of all captive nations of the entire world.”

The dedication ceremony closed with the singing of the Ukrainian national anthem, the title of which translates to English as “Ukraine Has Not Yet Died,” words more relevant than ever.

Kevin Heanue, Alexandria