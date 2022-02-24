On June 27, 1964, when Ukraine was still part of the Soviet Union, an estimated 100,000 people gathered for a dedication ceremony. Former president Dwight D. Eisenhower, who had signed the authorizing legislation, gave a speech and unveiled the statue. In his remarks, he stated that he hoped that the monument would kindle “a never-ending movement dedicated to the independence and freedom of peoples of all captive nations of the entire world.”
The dedication ceremony closed with the singing of the Ukrainian national anthem, the title of which translates to English as “Ukraine Has Not Yet Died,” words more relevant than ever.
Kevin Heanue, Alexandria