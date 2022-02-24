Regarding the Feb. 19 editorial “Too good for a bad owner”:

As a resident and taxpayer of Virginia, I strongly object to any legislative effort to bring the Washington football club to Northern Virginia. This team is a loser. The claims about its ability to generate revenue for this area are not merely suspicious; they are pure speculation because the total annual attendance at home games has been decreasing since the high in 2008 of 707,832 to only 488,227 just a decade later in 2018 (before the coronavirus outbreak). By 2021, the attendance further declined to just 422,009. Simple math tells us that from 2008 to 2018, attendance dropped by 219,605, and by 2021 it was down by a whopping 285,823. USA Today reported that the attendance for recent home games averaged only 51,082.

I hope the people of Virginia don’t stand idly by while the wool is pulled over their eyes by disingenuous politicians who are falling in line to subsidize a billionaire’s efforts to resuscitate a moribund football team.

Jud Fisher, Woolsey

So, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder “doesn’t deserve the sweetheart deal Virginia lawmakers want to give him.” Well, what about Maryland and D.C.? Why should we lay out big bucks for the Snyders? Send the team to any faraway place that will take it.

John Fay, Wheaton