I hope the people of Virginia don’t stand idly by while the wool is pulled over their eyes by disingenuous politicians who are falling in line to subsidize a billionaire’s efforts to resuscitate a moribund football team.
Jud Fisher, Woolsey
So, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder “doesn’t deserve the sweetheart deal Virginia lawmakers want to give him.” Well, what about Maryland and D.C.? Why should we lay out big bucks for the Snyders? Send the team to any faraway place that will take it.
John Fay, Wheaton