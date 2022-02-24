Russia’s attack on Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Russia launches attacks across Ukraine; Biden vows ‘consequences’

Russian troops have entered Ukraine. Photos, videos and maps of the region show what the situation on the ground looks like. Here’s what we know about why Russia has attacked Ukraine — and what could come next.

The conflict playing out between Russia and Ukraine is one marked by land borders and shaped by strategic influence. These four maps help explain the deep roots of the conflict and where things stand right now.

President Biden promised that “the world will hold Russia accountable” for what he described as an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine. Other global leaders were quick to condemn Russia’s actions and call for a decisive response. In some corners, responses were somewhat muted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke directly to the Russian people during an emotional video address, warning them the Kremlin had approved the movement of nearly 200,000 onto Ukrainian territory in what could “become the start of a big war on the European continent.”

With the Russian incursion escalating, markets expected immediate sanctions that would disrupt the world economy.