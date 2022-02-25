I speak from experience as an English teacher at a D.C. public charter high school where 58 percent of students are classified as “at-risk,” meaning they face severe adversities rooted in long-standing social inequalities that no child should ever have to confront.

Though some of my students experience what every child deserves — a safe and stable home life — others arrive to school on the heels of a traumatic incident. The latter breaks my heart. The effects of both circumstances reverberate throughout the school day. So, on any given day, I encounter a spectrum of behaviors from my beloved charges, ranging from harmless goofiness to brazen disrespect. I get hugs, and I get cussed at. The pendulum of temperaments swings wildly.

But then there are those special moments when the brilliance of students shines not just brightly but effusively, such as the other day when a student signed the spoken-word poem “Tamara’s Opus” by Joshua Bennett as I read the verses aloud.

“Tamara’s Opus” is an open apology from Bennett to his deaf sister for not taking time as a boy to learn sign language. Bennett performed the piece at the White House Poetry Jam hosted by then-President Barack Obama in 2009. My students read the text and later watched the video recording of his performance to observe how Bennett physically expressed his internal development from apathy to empathy.

Out of the blue, I asked a student if she would sign the narrative poem as I read the piece. A giggly, feisty scholar who typically sighs “bruh” when I call on her, she readily agreed. She has been using American Sign Language since she was 6 or so to converse with her younger sister.

The class sat spellbound as she gestured with her hands and paused to think of how to sign “blasphemy” and “chastising.”

Such breakthroughs are why I teach. This student’s off-the-cuff presentation says something about not only her confidence but also her sense of safety, which promotes a can-do, will-do spirit.

I have to wonder if students at Anacostia High School feel as safe. The school’s low four-year graduation rate, 62.24 percent compared with the school system’s 70.9 percent rate, suggests they do not. And there’s no doubt that Anacostia teachers lack a sense of safety, given their recent protest.

At all times and in all quadrants of D.C., schools should be a safe place where students can soar and teachers can do their jobs without fearing for their lives. That’s Education 101.