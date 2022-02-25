Mr. Shapiro tweeted that there is a better person of color to serve on the Supreme Court than any of the Black women President Biden has said he is considering. Mr. Shapiro prefers Sri Srinivasan, chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, who is a man but hardly a liberal. Mr. Shapiro did not tweet that all Black women are unqualified but, rather, that his preferred candidate was better qualified than any of Mr. Biden’s Black female candidates. This is a critical distinction.

As a conservative libertarian, Mr. Shapiro shares views that Mr. Butler, I and probably most Georgetown Law students and professors do not share. But that is a good reason Mr. Shapiro’s ideas should be at least a tolerable addition to the law school’s environment.

Georgetown, as a Christian and Jesuit university, has not used religious beliefs to prevent its professors from advocating pro-abortion points of view. That is what the First Amendment counsels. It does not counsel firing a professor for “inartful[ly]” sharing his unpopular tweet, for which he soon apologized.

John Weston Parry, Silver Spring

Paul Butler was right that Georgetown Law School should fire Ilya Shapiro for his racist tweet demeaning the Black women on President Biden’s shortlist for a Supreme Court nomination.

Fifty years ago, I was a first-year student at Georgetown Law. In my first week of classes, my White, male, tenured, highly esteemed property professor called on one of my (few) female classmates and asked if she wanted to be called “Miss” or “Mrs.” She replied by saying she wanted to be called “Ms.” The professor responded along the lines that “there is no ‘Ms.’ in my classroom; you are either ‘Miss’ or ‘Mrs.’ ” I was so dismayed that I never went back to the class.

That’s right: I taught myself enough property to pass the course, getting one of my worst grades ever, because I could not learn from a professor who would say such a thing. Perhaps it would have been more mature for me to bear up under his demeaning, humiliating sexism and learn as best I could in his classroom, but I should not have faced that choice. Neither should the Black women studying at Georgetown Law today.