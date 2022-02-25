The images from these infernos are dystopian and the cost to people and biodiversity unimaginable. And these “unusual or extraordinary” fires are intensifying in scale and frequency. Researchers from the United Nations Environment Program and nonprofit GRID-Arendal predict that the risk of such events could increase by 30 percent by 2050 and 50 percent by 2100. These projections are based on a moderate warming scenario but, without emissions cuts, the situation could be far worse.

The world is already witnessing some of these changes. An increasing number of fires spread rapidly, burn longer and at higher temperatures. They are difficult — sometimes nearly impossible — to control. Even regions that have not been fire-prone in the past have reason to worry: While some areas might see fewer fires going forward, blazes could become more common in waterlogged or frozen regions — including the Arctic.

These patterns are inextricably linked to climate change. As vegetation dries out because of warmer temperatures, it becomes better fuel for fires, while droughts and changes in rainfall could make them harder to tame. Massive blazes then release vast amounts of carbon into the air, in a destructive cycle that only reinforces global warming and its impacts.

Facing this growing challenge, governments need different tools and strategies to protect residents, homes and ecosystems. In January, the Biden administration announced a 10-year, $50 billion plan to combat wildfires, focusing on forest management, land treatment and controlled burning. This approach wisely goes beyond firefighting responses to address prevention. Even with only partial funding — $655 million a year for the first five years, drawn from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill — the plan is expensive, but so are the fires. A study of the 2018 California fires estimated that they cost the state about $150 billion. Any comprehensive policy must invest in mitigation, especially as wildfires are likely to become even more uncontrollable in the years ahead.