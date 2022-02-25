Story continues below advertisement

Joseph A. Izzo, Washington

Academic freedom will best be served by allowing college faculties to offer elective courses in critical race theory and by professors encouraging open discussions about the validity of the claims of critical race theory. Anyone who read the Wikipedia page on critical race theory should realize that this is not a topic that can be discussed by elementary school children. Perhaps a few teenagers are experienced and skilled enough to discuss this topic and weigh the arguments for and against some of the assertions.

In any event, critical race theory ought not be mandated at any level of education; that would be an affront to academic freedom.

Frank Nicolai, Fort Washington

The legislatures that think they can affect by law college classroom teaching and the faculty who claim great fear that their academic freedom is being threatened understandably misunderstand the entire issue.

As a university professor, I have been on panels discussing critical race theory. The issue of university faculty teaching politically controversial perspectives, especially in the humanities and social sciences, will be determined by the faculty universities hire and virtually nothing else.

There is no way a legislature can stop the teaching of a salient news topic, nor is there a way it can determine how it is taught. In addition, there is no way that faculty will ever infringe on the academic freedom of liberal or progressive professors in public universities.

The universities wherein there is a vote for academic freedom in faculty senates are acting symbolically, as they do not protect faculty from anybody; they just make faculty feel good. Hence, you get silly and smug pronunciamentos, such as Ohio State University’s that “there are no ‘two sides’ to racism.” Of course there are varying sides as to what constitutes racism, what should be punished or ignored, etc.

For all of the self-righteous claims of the critical need for academic freedom at universities, hardly any of their academic organizations believe in hiring conservatives, treating them equitably if hired or allowing them to publish well-researched and well-argued articles in their major journals.

Few academics believe or fight for “academic freedom” for anyone but their ideological kin, and legislatures are just spinning their wheels in the hope that they affect hiring.