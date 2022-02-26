Relief is certainly at hand. Omicron infections have plunged from their January peak. Although vaccination in the United States is not as broad as it should be, there is reason to hope that the virus is running out of steam and the spread is slowing. The new CDC guidelines, which took effect Friday, incorporate metrics such as the number of new hospital admissions with covid-19 and the number of hospitalized covid-19 patients, as well as case counts. Many areas that were considered at high or substantial levels of disease are now reclassified as having low to medium levels.

However, optimism cannot lead to complacency. An endemic virus such as influenza still demands preparation and vaccination. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has announced a plan to keep his state proactive in the transition to endemic. He called it “SMARTER,” which stands for: shots, masks, awareness, readiness, testing, education and Rx (for therapeutics). Others may devise their own strategies, but what the governor has correctly identified is the need to change from an emergency response to one aimed at managing the virus. His plan includes more public campaigns against misinformation, the stockpiling of 75 million high-quality masks, as well as tests and personal protective equipment. He also recognized the early-warning value of wastewater and genomic surveillance, as well as responding to outbreaks by quickly bringing in extra medical workers.

A similar shift in thinking prompted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce Monday an end to the remaining government-mandated covid restrictions in England. About 85 percent of U.K. residents over age 12 have received at least two vaccine doses, and infections are declining. Mr. Johnson emphasized “personal responsibility” instead of state regulation. He said free universal coronavirus testing for the general population will end in England on April 1, despite the high success of this public health initiative. That may be premature. As the United States discovered last summer, when the delta variant appeared, it is a mistake to forsake testing capacity during a lull.