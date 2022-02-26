A sign in the James Brady Room at the White House on Dec. 21, 2021. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post) Today at 4:50 p.m. ESTToday at 4:50 p.m. ESTRegarding the Feb. 23 Metro article “Md. board of education rescinds mask mandate”:Relaxing mask rules and removing mandates when there is some significant improvement in the statistics are like turning down the water pressure when a forest fire is 60 percent contained.Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.ArrowRightAron Primack, WashingtonComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticlePOPULAR OPINIONS ARTICLESHAND CURATEDPutin thinks he can win a new Cold War. He may be right.Opinion•February 25, 2022Putin can defeat Ukraine’s military. Then what? Tell me how this ends. Opinion•February 24, 2022Putin’s attack on Ukraine is about more than his own delusions of grandeurOpinion•February 24, 2022View 3 more storiesChevronDownLoading...