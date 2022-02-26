I read with interest Maddy Butcher’s Feb. 22 op-ed about the dangers of reintroducing wolves in Colorado, “If only city folks knew about living with wolves,” after the Trump administration’s attempt to end wolves’ protected status was reversed. I was taken aback, however, at Ms. Butcher’s apparent objection to existing populations of mountain lions in western Colorado, where she lives. She told us that, while she was hiking in mountain lion habitat, her dog Belle caught a whiff of cat and ran off to find it. The lion predictably made short work of Belle, and when Ms. Butcher found her, she lamented that her “big brown eyes were still open.” I’m sorry that Ms. Butcher lost her pet, but if she knew that the dog was that scent-curious in country where big cats already make their home, why didn’t she have her on a leash?

My worry about Ms. Butcher’s position is that it ends up as an argument for the cleansing of any real wildness from our remaining wild areas. Once, when this city dweller was hiking with friends in the Okanagan Highlands in Washington state, we spotted a mountain lion on a cliff high above us. What a thrill to see this magnificent cat apparently thriving and to be reminded that wildness hasn’t been cleansed, despite Ms. Butcher’s protests that the very existence of predators keeps her up at night.

Bill Thompson, Washington