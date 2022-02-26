My worry about Ms. Butcher’s position is that it ends up as an argument for the cleansing of any real wildness from our remaining wild areas. Once, when this city dweller was hiking with friends in the Okanagan Highlands in Washington state, we spotted a mountain lion on a cliff high above us. What a thrill to see this magnificent cat apparently thriving and to be reminded that wildness hasn’t been cleansed, despite Ms. Butcher’s protests that the very existence of predators keeps her up at night.
Bill Thompson, Washington