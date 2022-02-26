To be sure, the immediate response has involved taking some familiar tools off the shelf: economic sanctions against Russia and its kleptocracy, which the European Union expanded Friday, to include an asset freeze targeting Mr. Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov. Britain made similar moves, as the United States had already. Also stinging, symbolically, were Russia’s expulsion from a multinational human rights body, the Council of Europe, relocation of the 2022 Champions League football finals from Moscow to Paris — even a ban on Russian entries in the Eurovision song contest.

Deterrence — the most time-tested of security concepts — warranted President Biden’s decision to beef up the U.S. military presence in NATO territory, including the dispatch of fighter aircraft, attack helicopters and infantry to the Baltic states, and a 7,000-strong armored unit to Germany. NATO itself has for the first time activated a 40,000-member rapid response force, drawn heavily from the alliance’s non-U.S. members.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Now, though, for some new ideas: The United States must reconsider its focus on China in light of the renewed geopolitical challenge from Russia — and Moscow’s growing cooperation, at least until now, with Beijing. We must match military budget resources to the combination of threats; no adversary will modulate its agenda to accommodate ours. NATO expansion to include Sweden and Finland belongs on the agenda. Today’s sanctions on Russia could harden into long-term blockages in global trade flows that were already becoming less fluid due to protectionism and the pandemic. U.S. supply chains may have to be shaped by geopolitical criteria.

No commodity is more geopolitically significant than energy, including oil and gas, which the United States possesses in abundance — and which, along with low-carbon nuclear and green resources, can bolster our security and that of our allies. Europe buys 38 percent of its natural gas from Russia, which means — bluntly — that Europe’s businesses and consumers financed Mr. Putin’s military buildup. This must end.

No country must think anew more urgently than Germany. It must address its hollowed-out military, which is the result of a historically rooted but strategically unsustainable aversion to investment in defense. Just hours after Russia attacked Ukraine, Germany’s top military commander, Lt. Gen. Alfons Mais lamented that his army was “more or less empty-handed,” and potentially unable “to successfully fulfill our constitutional duty and our obligations in the alliance.”