War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Ukrainian forces hold Kyiv amid fierce fighting as Russian advance slows as defiant Ukrainians resist military onslaught. On Saturday, President Biden has authorizes $350 million more in defense aid for Ukraine.

Maps: Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country. We’re tracking the invasion here.

The invasion: Photos and videos show what the situation on the ground looks. More than 150,000 refugees have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries.

The response: Western nations have announced sweeping sanctions on Russian banks, companies and officials, including President Vladimir Putin. Some European countries have proposed economic sanctions to cut Russia off from SWIFT, a move considered a “financial nuclear weapon.”

How we got here: The conflict playing out between Russia and Ukraine is one marked by land borders and shaped by strategic influence. These four maps help explain the deep roots of the conflict and where things stand right now.

