Jackson, in her first public appearance as nominee, thanked God, praised America as “the greatest beacon of hope and democracy” and referred to several relatives who work in law enforcement. Biden pointed out that she had already been endorsed by the Republican mayor of Miami, where she grew up, and the Fraternal Order of Police.

Biden’s pick was not just historic; it was also strategic. Jackson is overwhelmingly popular among Democrats and civil rights groups, and she will be hard to write off as too progressive.

The judge bears some striking similarities to the justice she would replace, Stephen G. Breyer, for whom she once clerked. Like him, she graduated from Harvard Law School, sat on the U.S. Sentencing Commission and was appointed to a key federal circuit court. (Breyer was on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit, she is on the D.C. Circuit). Indeed, when she was nominated for the D.C. circuit court, Breyer praised her as “brilliant” and a “mix of common sense” and “thoughtfulness.”

While her experience on the bench follows a traditional path, she would be the first former public defender on the Supreme Court. That professional diversity has been missing from the court. And contrary to suggestions that her experience makes her a left-wing advocate, she has also worked at a prestigious big law firm in Boston.

Having recently gone through three confirmation hearings, most recently for the D.C. Circuit (in which she picked up three Republican votes), Jackson is already versed in the art of handling obnoxious questions. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) last year asked her a question no White nominee would ever be asked: “What role does race play, Judge Jackson, in the kind of judge that you have been and the kind of judge that you will be?” She responded, of course, that it would play no role.

Given her considerable poise and personal magnetism, as she demonstrated Friday, GOP senators will have a tough time knocking her off balance. But they will certainly try. While Republicans understand her confirmation will not change the composition of the court and surely do not expect to stop her nomination, they have every incentive to paint her as a radical and cast her as an “affirmative action” hire. They’ve already previewed those attacks even before she was selected. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who voted to confirm her for the D.C. Circuit, did not wait for her appearance on Friday to declare she was too extreme.

Republicans will undoubtedly find it impossible to control their worst instincts. They cannot stop pandering to the MAGA base and its White grievance. The appointment of a Black woman to the high court perfectly encapsulates their fear that White men no longer have a lock on power.

Moreover, confirmation hearings have become huge fundraising operations for right-wing causes such as business deregulation, guns without restrictions, abortion bans, marginalization of LGBTQ Americans and more. Supporters have given generously to right-wing senators and expect to get their money’s worth with aggressive questioning and snide commentary.

Plus, we’ve repeatedly seen how Republicans treat women of color whom Biden appointed to key positions (e.g., senior White House adviser Neera Tanden, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, former nominee for comptroller of the currency Saule Omarova). They are labeled radical, extreme, anti-law enforcement, disloyal and unacceptably aggressive. Such “othering” of women of color is a well-worn tactic meant to keep them from grabbing the reins of power.

Don’t be surprised if we see more of the same with Jackson. She will be condemned for representing a Guantánamo Bay prisoner as a public defender. She will be dubbed a radical proponent of “critical race theory.”

But Republicans had best tread carefully. Biden picked a nominee who knows how to disarm aggressive questioners and thoroughly debunk their accusations. Her experience and her support from a wide ideological spectrum in the legal community will render accusations of extremism laughable.