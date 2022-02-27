We are all too familiar with the journalistic inclination to make every story into a political sporting contest denuded of moral content or policy substance. Who does this help? How did Biden fail? Aren’t the Republicans clever?

This sort of framing is unserious and unenlightening, failing to serve the cause of democracy, which is under assault around the globe. (If you think the media’s role is pure entertainment and coverage must be morally neutral in the struggle between democracies and totalitarian states, this critique may be mystifying.)

Let’s get some perspective. Russia’s invasion was decades in the making. Under three presidents, two Republican and one Democratic, we failed to address the threat Russia posed to democracy and the international order. President George W. Bush’s response to the invasion of Georgia in 2008 was entirely insufficient; President Barack Obama’s reaction to the seizure of Crimea in 2014 was equally feckless.

Then came Putin’s dream president, who could amplify Russian propaganda, divide the Western allies, abandon democratic principles, extort Ukraine in wartime, vilify the press and interrupt the peaceful transfer of power. Donald Trump and Putin had a sort of call-and-response relationship, damaging democracies and bolstering autocrats.

No wonder Putin got the idea that he could erase national borders, stare down the West and reconstruct the Soviet empire. (If you think this all came about because Biden withdrew from Afghanistan, you’ve missed decades of Putin’s deep-seated paranoia and crazed ambition to reassemble the U.S.S.R.)

NATO should have been beefing up forces for decades, the European Union and United States should never have become so dependent on Russian energy, and we should have helped Ukraine become a world-class military power.

In one year, Biden sent more than $650 million in military aid to Ukraine (now approaching $1 billion), applied sanctions for Russian cyberattacks, reestablished close ties with NATO and identified the central challenge of our time as a struggle between liberal and illiberal regimes. That’s as dramatic a redirection from a predecessor in a year as you are likely to see in national security policy. (By comparison, Obama’s caution in breaking from Bush policy was evident in his February 2009 troop surge in Afghanistan and expanded drone warfare.)

With eerily accurate intelligence, Biden warned that Putin was dead set on going into Ukraine. (“My guess is he will move in. He has to do something,” Biden said in January.) Biden worked diligently for months to create the most cohesive Western alliance since World War II and prepare severe sanctions.

Publicly using U.S. intelligence and making a consistent case against Russian aggression, the United States, for once, came out ahead in the battle for world opinion and inoculated the public against Putin’s false flags. Biden also successfully severed Russia from all but the world’s worst dictatorships (e.g., China, North Korea). Biden arguably did more than any president since the collapse of the U.S.S.R. to mobilize the West.

Finally on offense, we are squeezing Putin’s kleptocracy, going beyond traditional notions of deterrence or containment. While we don’t call it “regime change,” we have set out to cripple Putin’s financial position and undermine his grip on power, stoking Russian oligarchs’ resentment.

If financial meltdown and a long, bloody and ultimately unwinnable war force a change in Russian leadership, it would be a triumph. (Don’t we think Ukrainians will keep up a guerrilla war as fierce as the Afghans did when the Soviets invaded Afghanistan?) But “just” wrecking the Russian economy and making Russia a long-term international outcast would also deny Putin victory in any meaningful sense. Either outcome would send a powerful message to other would-be aggressors.

Try as he might, Putin cannot convince the world that Ukraine does not or should not exist. He cannot subdue the spirit of a free people nor eliminate all resistance. He could turn Ukraine into rubble only to find that it bleeds Russian military forces while the international community crushes Russian aspirations to become a top-tier power. There is no “winning” for Putin so long as the West remains unified and fierce.

Moreover, Ukraine is a means to an end; Putin wants to rebuild an empire. Even if he decapitates Ukraine’s government, he will still find himself trailing the West (technologically, economically, diplomatically). If we don’t falter, we can ensure that Putin’s scheme fails, just as 20th century dictatorships did. (Ronald Reagan succinctly explained how the Cold War would end: “We win, they lose.”)

The Cold War took more than 40 years to win. Assessing who was “winning” year by year would have been an inane exercise.

Our current battle against authoritarian aggression will take years. There will be great suffering, in Ukraine and perhaps elsewhere. Since roused, however, the West has newfound purpose and momentum to boost our military alliance, wean ourselves from Russian energy and regain the moral high ground. Putin has given the United States and our allies (some of whom have not fully appreciated the threats to the rule of law and democracy at home) an organizing principle: Democracy at home and abroad.