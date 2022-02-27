Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson made news this month when a journalist published an interview with the athlete describing his involvement in the Saudi Golf League, a breakaway circuit designed to compete with the PGA Tour. The Saudi Golf League — or, as the venture has unofficially been named, Super Golf League — is backed by the Public Investment Fund. This fund essentially allows the kingdom’s government to funnel money into glitzy entertainment events, from concerts to Formula One races. That way, it is assumed, music and sports fans will associate Saudi Arabia with their favorite songs and stars, rather than with the denial of women’s rights or with the murder and dismemberment of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr. Mickelson, to his credit, didn’t seem fooled. “They’re scary mother------- to get involved with,” he said. But he was nonetheless happy to help Saudi Arabia convince the rest of the world otherwise. Why? “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.” His gripe with the PGA, and the beef of the handful of other players lured by Saudi Arabia’s overtures, is simple — and financial. The organization owns the media rights to its players, as well as “hundreds of millions of dollars worth of digital content we could be using for our social media feeds,” Mr. Mickelson said.

No doubt the PGA would like to squeeze every cent it can out of a beloved golfer’s 30-foot birdie putt or bunker shot placed right in the hole. But by suggesting these sins are on par with the abuses rampant under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s rule, any golfer who flees the PGA for the SGL hits right into Saudi Arabia’s hand. Certainly, there are ways to take a stand against corporate greed besides aligning oneself with a notorious dictatorship. Indeed, corporate greed and that dictatorship are apt to find ways to be allies. Just look at former president Donald Trump, who reportedly is in talks to host the likely lucrative SGL events at his financially struggling clubs.