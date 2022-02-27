Many young people have an unfortunate perspective derived from coming of age amid national humiliations in Iraq and Afghanistan. In school, they’ve learned more about the United States’ shortcomings than about her triumphs and the nation’s indispensability as a global force for good. The crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exposed that blind spot.

It isn’t the Pentagon’s place to point this out. But President Biden has a golden opportunity during his State of the Union address Tuesday night to educate younger generations about why they should care about what’s happening in Europe.

The Cold War generation better understands the stakes, but they’re becoming a smaller share of the electorate each year. Most Americans cannot pinpoint Ukraine on a map. In a CBS-YouGov poll, 61 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds thought the United States should “stay out” of the conflict altogether while an identical 61 percent of senior citizens said the United States should “support Ukraine.”

Several surveys show troubling correlations between age and support for American leadership. A Post-ABC poll, in the field this past week during the invasion, found that only 35 percent of 18-to-39-year-olds in this country would support sanctions on Russia if they lead to higher energy prices, compared with 70 percent of seniors. The same poll found that 55 percent of 18- to 39-year-olds say Russia is unfriendly but not an enemy — compared with 21 percent of those over age 65.

A 39-year-old was born in 1983. A 29-year-old was born in 1993. Ballots will be cast in November by voters who were born three years after the 9/11 attacks.

This is bigger than Ukraine. Think about the alarming number of young people who identify as socialist — oblivious to the repeated failures of socialism. When the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics surveyed 18- to 29-year-olds this past fall, a bare 51-percent majority agreed that the United States is the leader of the free world. The same number said we should be.

These numbers illustrate why this moment calls for more than a reaffirmation of the U.S. commitment to Article 5 of the NATO charter. It might feel like a waste of time to the 79-year-old Biden because he understands so intuitively. In a speech on Thursday, he declared that friend and foe alike should harbor no doubts that “the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power.”

That was reassuring, but he needs to explain to the biggest domestic audience he’ll have all year why he’s deploying additional U.S. troops to Germany, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania. It’s not enough to use buzzwords such as “territorial integrity.” The greatest threat to European security since World War II calls for more than box-checking.

It’s worth describing to Americans who might not remember, or never learned, why we joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in 1949. The alliance formed the year after Czechoslovakia fell to the communists and the Soviets blockaded Berlin. The Truman administration countered with an 11-month airlift, the Marshall Plan for economic stabilization and NATO for security assistance.

Beyond deterring Soviet aggression, Washington hoped NATO would make future wars on the continent less likely by integrating defense networks and discouraging the revival of militaristic nationalism. After the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, welcoming former members of the Warsaw Pact made strategic sense for similar reasons. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine, which isn’t a member, validates the importance of the alliance.

Biden doesn’t need to be exhaustive. He doesn’t need to detour into how a revanchist Russia is violating commitments under the Budapest Memorandum and the Minsk agreements. But he should justify why keeping so many troops in Europe is vital to the cause of human freedom and plainly in our national interest.

It’s prudent to be cautious about drawing World War II analogies, but it’s proper to recount the carnage that followed America’s turning inward during the 1930s. Born during the Battle of Stalingrad, Biden was part of a generation that grew up with the specter of nuclear annihilation and learned from the folly of “America First” isolationism. He is well positioned to tutor a country at risk of collectively forgetting the hard lessons of history.