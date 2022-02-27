Story continues below advertisement

I was not impressed by his administration. He promised to fight corruption but, as an investigative reporter, I saw how his efforts were selective. He appointed loyalists and friends to powerful posts, and his allies rarely faced consequences when they were snared in scandals. In his first three years in office, he showed a true populist side. He loved to be loved. He was also very sensitive to media criticism.

Advertisement

But Zelensky showed some promising signs as well. He refused to give in to Putin’s demands to break up Ukraine to sell in parts. He rejected to negotiate peace in Donbas with Russia-appointed leaders and suggested an invitation to the discussion be extended to the natives of war-torn Donbas who relocated to Kyiv. Russia was not happy.

As a broader conflict with Russia loomed, Zelensky annoyed the public by repeatedly downgrading the threat of an invasion. It appeared as though he was in denial, which gave Ukrainians a reason to lose faith in him.

Story continues below advertisement

Many left the country weeks ago out of fear that Ukraine would surrender if Putin invaded. Many wondered whether Zelensky would fight back. I must admit that I left Kyiv for another city nearby a few days ago for this same reason.

But now, many of my colleagues and I are trying to find ways to return to the capital to cover the resistance there. Zelensky’s brave response has made me reconsider. Ukraine’s leadership is not surrendering. Many experts thought Kyiv would fall in 24 hours — but four days later the battle continues.

Advertisement

I’m glad Zelensky has proved skeptics wrong such as myself. A new poll shows his approval rating at 91 percent, three times what it was in December. His defense of Ukraine deserves praise. His bravery is inspiring. When the United States offered to evacuate him amid concerns for his safety, he replied: “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.”

Story continues below advertisement

The actor-turned-president stumbled and did not live up to my expectations at first — but now he has demonstrated that he is not shying away from the biggest responsibility for any national leader: the protection of their people.