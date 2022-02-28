It’s hard, on one level, not to root for Icahn in this fight. McDonald’s vowed 10 years ago to require its suppliers to end the use of cramped “gestational stalls” but isn’t meeting its own deadline for action. Industrially farmed animals live terrible lives, and the matter of the pregnant pigs — who are typically housed in crates so small they cannot turn around — is particularly egregious. Words such as “cruel” and “inhumane” understate the awfulness of the practice.

More deeply, however, the imbroglio demonstrates why our treatment of business figures as founts of wisdom is so problematic. In short: The octogenarian billionaire’s indulging in a corporate food fight over … pigs? A worthy cause? Certainly. But it’s hardly the most urgent one the nation — or, for that matter, McDonald’s — faces.

Why a shareholder fight over animals and not people? If one wanted to pick a beef with McDonald’s, wouldn’t employee conditions be the most urgent target? The fast-food industry pays low wages. The hours are erratic. Positions rarely provide paid sick leave, no small matter during the covid-19 pandemic. McDonald’s tries to pass the buck by saying that individual franchise owners — not corporate offices — are responsible for working conditions, a matter that went before the National Labor Relations Board. And the NLRB is also reviewing the entire matter of joint corporate-franchisee employers.

Icahn told the Wall Street Journal that he feels “emotional” about animals in general and pigs in particular. But the plight of workers seems to be of less interest to him — in fact, the wealth-equality advocacy group Hedge Clippers once estimated that 10 of his most infamous deals, ones that earned him billions, resulted in the aggregate loss of more than 35,000 jobs.

Thus, that combination — Icahn’s hard-charging (some say bullying) reputation and his sudden outspokenness on the matter of pigs — has left Wall Street puzzled. This is a man, after all, who was one of the inspirations for “greed is good” financier Gordon Gekko in the film “Wall Street.” “It makes no sense to me,” David Maris, managing partner at Phalanx Investment Partners, told me. Maris wonders: Why doesn’t Icahn use a stake his hedge fund owns in Bausch Health, a maker of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals, to open a discussion on health-care costs?

Or how about climate change? Icahn’s hedge fund has substantial investments in oil and gas, but when he had then-President Donald Trump’s ear, he used it to attempt to roll back environmental regulations, the New Yorker reported. Icahn says he’s concerned about wealth inequality. But ProPublica has reported that he relied on legal tax-avoidance strategies to avoid paying the Internal Revenue Service a single cent on his several-hundred-million dollars in personal income for 2016 and 2017.

Moreover, McDonald’s didn’t exactly ignore its vow to improve the lives of the pigs. It maintains it is on track to obtain up to 90 percent of its pork from pigs housed in more humane conditions by 2023 and will be in full compliance by 2024.

But pigs it is, which gets to what’s so troubling about all this. This sort of crusade is exactly what we often see when powerful business executives champion a passion project. The causes chosen are often capricious — and almost never threaten their benefactor’s elevated position in our economic and societal firmament.

Consider the push for stakeholder capitalism, the idea that a publicly traded company should act in the interests of its workers, shareholders and the communities where it operates alike. It’s promoted by hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones, who founded a nonprofit called Just Capital to argue for it, and many CEOs have publicly committed to practicing it. But in their conception it’s all voluntary — which means, of course, they determine what the common good is and whether and how they will actually run their businesses with that in mind.

Icahn’s porcine crusade is really just a perhaps more idiosyncratic variation on the theme. A good cause? Absolutely. But also a billionaire attempting to control the public debate and set the agenda on his terms. At least in the case of Icahn’s quixotic fight, McDonald’s shareholders will get to vote yay or nay.