Feminist movements in Latin America have been showing the world how to defy and transform the most ingrained patriarchal rules that control women’s bodies. The United States faces the most serious threat to women’s right to bodily autonomy in half a century, but countries such as Argentina, Mexico and Colombia have moved toward decriminalization in the past year and a half. I hope that, at this moment of deep uncertainty about the future of abortion rights in the United States, we can draw inspiration from the feminist solidarity across countries and regions to shift the terms of the abortion debate away from criminality and toward advancing the right to bodily autonomy in health.