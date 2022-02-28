Folly chasing Death. I can’t think of a better way to describe much of what has happened over the past two pandemic years.

The Order of Myths, Mobile’s oldest Mardi Gras mystic society, founded in 1867, takes Folly chasing Death as its symbol. Folly is always depicted as a court jester who chases his skeletal foe, Death, around a broken column that symbolizes the fragility of life.

Story continues below advertisement

And after about 60 parades over several weeks of Mardi Gras celebrations, the OOM parade this week (if you want to sound like a local, pronounce it “double-oh-em”) will be, as usual, the last one, falling on Fat Tuesday. It’s the last gasp of fun before the penitential season of Lent begins.

Advertisement

For more than 150 years, the Carnival season has ended with Folly defeating Death by beating him with gilded pig bladders. Seriously, the Fool’s “scepter” is a broomstick from which dangle two inflated pig bladders that have been painted gold.

The scepter stayed on the shelf last year, when covid-19 canceled Mobile’s Mardi Gras season. But it was in full swing the year before — revelry in the streets even as death was creeping up on the world. Fat Tuesday that year fell on Feb. 25, when the coronavirus was still called “novel,” when the World Health Organization had not yet declared its spread a pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

My husband and I traveled from our home in Birmingham to Mobile County, where I was born and grew up, to visit my parents and, of course, take in the Mardi Gras parades. The weather was gloriously sunny and nearly 70 degrees, even though it was still winter.

Advertisement

We had no idea that within a couple of weeks, the things we took for granted would become unthinkable: Kicking off the day in a crowded downtown restaurant with bloody marys topped with skewers of boiled shrimp, olives, and pickled okra and green beans. Strolling along with other Mardi Gras revelers among the live oaks in Bienville Square. Staking out a spot at my favorite vantage point, the corner of St. Francis and St. Joseph streets, as the crowd gathered.

Before too long, we heard the telltale sirens alerting the crowd that the parade was near. Marching bands and floats passed us, krewe members tossing MoonPies, beads, Mardi Gras doubloons and other treats to outstretched hands. My husband caught a 4-foot bright green, furry stuffed triceratops for me.

Story continues below advertisement

I named him Folly, and he still sits on the chair in our bedroom as a reminder of all the fun we had before the world shut down.

Advertisement

“Folly” is defined as a costly or foolish undertaking. I never in a million years dreamed that venturing out to the bookstore or grocery store would become an act of folly. Or that visiting with a friend from a 6-foot distance, our smiles hidden by flowery masks we coordinated with our outfits, would become a daredevil stunt. Or that searching for toilet paper and Lysol wipes would become an extreme sport. Forget about dancing around in a crowd of thousands trying to catch some plastic beads and a smushed marshmallow cookie.

For the past two years, I’ve felt like Folly, only Death was chasing me. And it wasn’t a man in a silly skeleton costume with a skull mask.

Story continues below advertisement

It was the woman who got too close to me in the line at the Piggly Wiggly. And the hikers who wouldn’t yield an inch on the trail. And the people who crowd together in restaurants and bars and then go out into the world recklessly spreading their mucus and droplets. And the ones who refuse to believe that there is still a pandemic and won’t get vaccinated or wear a mask, not even one with a skeleton grin.

Advertisement

In the past two years, we’ve had to give up so many things that we used to take for granted, such as standing on a crowded sidewalk in the sun and watching a parade. That’s why I hope the experience is all that more fun for the thousands of revelers who are enjoying the Mardi Gras parades in Mobile and New Orleans and elsewhere this year, even as the shadow of the pandemic still looms over us all.