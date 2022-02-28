Though the laudable goal of this bill might be to prevent indoctrination, its actual effect would be to criminalize the discussion of competing views on topics central to American political discourse. Research and discussion of competing views, including those about which people vehemently disagree, is an essential component of effective pedagogy. In a social studies or English classroom, materials and engagement that force adolescents to question assumptions and beliefs provide students with the most effective means of developing the analytical and critical-thinking skills that prepare them for college, careers and civic life. In the shadow of HB 787, I must ask myself as a teacher: Would I be guilty of a crime if one of my students comes to believe a view or sees as valid a perspective that I did not espouse but that a full and balanced discussion revealed or that a student’s biases reinforced?

Hopefully, we all can agree that teachers should not profess the inherent superiority of one race or sex. We also likely share serious reservations and will consider closely any effort to assert that a person, by virtue of their race or sex, is “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive,” or that “individual[s] should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment” on the basis of their race or sex. But what is really being silenced by prohibiting instruction in what the original version of this bill defined as “divisive concepts”?

Much of the professed political concern is about instruction related to critical race theory, but let’s consider instruction centered around gender. As a high school social studies teacher, I am required to teach family life education. One of the elements of that curriculum requires focus on “the prevention of dating violence … sexual harassment … [and] sexual violence.” Generally, the focus of concern is the safety of girls and women against potential harm by boys and men. Though this does not mean women do not sexually assault men or that same-sex sexual violence does not occur, our curriculum focuses on threat by men against women. HB 787 could impair instruction on the topic of sexual assault and violence, because in emphasizing the risk to women, we are highlighting the threat posed by men. This appears to be a form of discrimination on the basis of sex (violating A.(iii) of HB 787), implies that a gender is “consciously or unconsciously” “sexist or oppressive” (violating A.(ii) of HB 787), and places responsibility on present day males for the “actions committed in the past by other” males (violating A.(v) of HB 787).

Let’s consider another question: Could I have a discussion with my students about underlying issues possibly affecting gender inequality in STEM fields or in elected offices? As a government teacher, I ask my students to examine the demographic makeup of Congress, the role of women in positions of power in American society and the effect that demographic factors might have on legislating and other forms of policymaking. What am I to do if, as a result of this instruction, some of my female students conclude, as do groups like Emily’s List and Susan B. Anthony List, that men dominate politics and that this reflects a historical bias against women that continues today? Though one may be dismissive of this example, the bill makes it “unlawful … to teach … to believe or to promote … as valid the belief” that “an individual, by virtue of the individual’s … sex, is inherently … sexist or oppressive.” By conducting a lesson that reveals the demographic imbalance in favor of males in public office, as a result of which my female students come to believe that women experience discrimination on the basis of their sex at the hands of men and understand that mainstream women’s groups have formed to address this discrimination, would I be I guilty of violating HB 787? Will I have allowed a “divisive concept” to enter my classroom?

