The 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the first to eliminate an entire class of nuclear weapons, ended in 2019 with U.S. withdrawal over alleged Russian violations. In 2020, the United States withdrew from the Open Skies Treaty, a confidence-building agreement allowing the signatories to conduct short-notice surveillance flights over each others’ territories. The New START strategic nuclear treaty with Russia was extended by President Biden, but it expires in four years.

With a “strategic stability” dialogue underway with Moscow, there had been hope for a revival of nuclear arms negotiations, including a successor INF treaty; a broader agreement on tactical or short-range nuclear weapons that have never been covered by treaty; new technologies such as hypersonic glide vehicles and Russia’s development of a nuclear-powered cruise missile. But the strategic stability talks have now been halted because of the situation in Ukraine. Mr. Putin’s aggression means that arms control negotiations won’t be relaunched any time soon. Moreover, Alexander Lukashenko, the autocrat of Belarus and Mr. Putin’s ally, has just pushed through constitutional changes renouncing the 1990s commitment to be a non-nuclear state, thus giving Russia the possibility to bring nuclear weapons to Belarus, bordering NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

Without arms control negotiations, there will be no opportunity to explore an agreement with China, which has refused to join talks about limiting its nuclear weapons. China’s strategic ambitions are rising, as demonstrated in a series of reports last year indicating a tenfold increase in intercontinental ballistic missiles, if each silo spotted by satellites is eventually filled. Getting China to the table was always a long-shot, but now it’s even longer.

The Russian aggression against Ukraine will most certainly change the ongoing administration discussion over Mr. Biden’s nuclear posture review, a periodic reassessment of the role of nuclear weapons in the nation’s overall defense strategy. A missile defense review is also underway. The Ukraine misadventure will probably create pressure for a more hawkish outcome to both.

Mr. Putin’s war also casts a cloud over arms control generally. In the end, such agreements are useful to limit dangerous weapons in a verifiable, legally-binding treaty. But treaties and negotiations depend on the political willpower and trust of the parties involved, which has now all but vanished in the case of Russia. Would the U.S. Senate ratify any treaty with Mr. Putin, given what has happened in Ukraine? No.