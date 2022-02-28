So how fares the Biden brand? Badly — if recently a bit improved.

In the Ukraine crisis, President Biden seems to be leading events rather than being led by them. For the moment, he has the right mix of elements in his response: diplomacy, sanctions, resolve. He benefits, of course, from the heroism of the Ukrainians and the madness of Russian President Vladimir Putin. But in the largest test of his presidency thus far, Biden is performing well.

Story continues below advertisement

It remains to be seen if Biden’s improved reputation on the global stage will influence his dramatically different standing at home. In almost every general political conversation I have, there is talk of Biden’s apparent tiredness and lack of focus. Any communications strategy that does not take this into account is not serving him well.

Advertisement

President John F. Kennedy talked of vigor — in his pronunciation, “vigah” — as a public virtue. It didn’t matter that he had digestive issues including colitis and urinary infections, was plagued by back pain and suffered from Addison’s disease. Or that he employed a small hospital of doctors to dose him. Kennedy’s brand was energy in service to modernization.

It helped, of course, that Kennedy always looked as if he’d stepped out of a fashion magazine. And it’s hardly feasible to recommend to Biden: Be more youthful and graceful. The magic of rhetoric goes only so far. But every president must demonstrate to Americans that he or she is fully engaged and active in the public interest. And this is Biden’s particular burden. His brand should be that of the leader who is relentless in pursuit of attainable, moderate and unifying national goals. He should be the reformer who rejects complacency and radicalism.

This involves a certain kind of public modesty. Not all useful change must be “transformational.” Trying to assume the part of Franklin D. Roosevelt was not a good fit for Biden. He needs instead to be the advocate of public policies that will elicit positive nods from independent voters.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Good speechwriting can help convey the right tone. The State of the Union calls for short sentences and tight paragraphs. The speech should be energetic, future-oriented and not interminable. Most that run longer than an hour are victims of message indiscipline. Speeches that dwell on gaining credit for unrecognized achievements are saying, in essence: Most of you have been too blind or stupid to see the glory of my triumphs. This is hardly the basis for a political romance.

When I oversaw the production of five State of the Unions, we were always looking for incremental, medium-size policies that contributed to a composite image of the president himself. The goal was not only to describe what he would do but to reveal the type of man he was. Every policy choice should be a shard in the mosaic of a leader. And the crisp velocity of his language can communicate energy and capability.

If this year I were writing the State of the Union (not a task I ever particularly enjoyed), I’d give particular focus to the child tax credit. Under the American Rescue Plan, this measure provided families $3,000 for children age 6 to 17 each year or $3,600 for children age 5 or younger. The measure didn’t create some new, nightmarish federal bureaucracy to administer it. Instead, it sent monthly checks for every qualifying child.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The legislation — which has now expired — took an estimated 3 million children out of poverty, while shifting the benefits of federal policy in favor of the young. It achieved greater social justice while rejecting leftist zeal. For Biden, a move to resurrect it would symbolize an orientation toward the future. And since Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has his own version of the legislation, it is a prime opportunity for bipartisanship.

There is much for Biden’s first State of the Union to cover, from historically high inflation to a historic choice for the Supreme Court. And the crisis in Ukraine will overshadow his remarks. It would be particularly useful for him to provide a general overview of the 20th century, in which the distant discontents of Europe, and the limitless ambitions of tyrants, invariably required American intervention.

But in all this, Biden’s political need is not to show empathy but energy. He must be a whirlwind of positive, achievable change. He must be an activist outsider to his own administration — driving progress and innovation against ossified elites.