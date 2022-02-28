Advertisement

If Biden tries to convince these Americans they are wrong — and paints his first year as a series of major successes, pushing for the same partisan agenda — he will fail. And at such a time of international crisis, we cannot afford to have the president fail.

So, what should Biden do? Simple. Do what he promised, but failed, to do from Day One: Unite the country.

The war in Ukraine is an opportunity to do just that. Americans have been inspired by the courage and tenacity of the Ukrainian people, who have held off the Russian invaders. They look at the bravery of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — who turned down Biden’s offer to help him flee his country — and think: So that’s what a strong leader looks like. Biden should channel his inner Zelensky (if he has one) and use his State of the Union address to rally Americans to help Ukraine defeat Russia’s assault on its democracy.

He should use his speech to tell the stories of brave Ukrainians who have taken up arms to defend their country and seat their American family members in the first lady’s box. He should spell out a concrete plan to help them. He should make clear that, whether Kyiv stands or falls in the coming days, our country will continue to provide arms and intelligence to the forces of a Free Ukraine. He should call out Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war crimes and unroll even stronger sanctions — including on oil and natural gas. Most important, he needs to say something he has not said yet: “This aggression will not stand.” He needs to make clear that the United States will support the Ukrainian people until Russian forces are gone from their country.

He should then say that with freedom under siege abroad, we must unite at home as never before — and spell out a bipartisan agenda to achieve that. In his inaugural address, Biden promised to put his “whole soul” into uniting the country. But a majority of Americans say he is doing more to divide than unite us.

The fact is, Biden is going to have to pivot to bipartisanship in a few months whether he wants to or not. Come November, it is likely that Republicans will take control of at least one house of Congress, if not both. When that happens, there will be no more radical, multitrillion-dollar Democrat-only reconciliation bills. He will need Republican support to pass anything. So why not make a virtue out of necessity? If he pivots to a bipartisan agenda now, at least he can make it seem like a choice.

The worst thing that has happened to Biden’s presidency was the narrow Senate majority that came from Democrats winning Georgia’s two Senate seats. It deluded him into thinking that he could be a transformational president like Franklin D. Roosevelt. But if Americans had voted for a transformational president, they would have given him FDR-like majorities. Instead, they elected a 50-50 Senate and a razor-thin House majority. That wasn’t a mandate for socialism; it was a compromise.