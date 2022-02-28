Russia’s invasion of Ukraine might have some positive unintended consequences, despite all the tragic suffering. Western Europe might redouble its commitment to renewable energy to lessen dependence on Russian oil and gas. This would not only be a boon for the climate but also soak up some of the global glut of savings that is now sitting idle and suppressing economic growth. Another winner might be Iran, whose spare oil production capacity will be welcome if Russian exports are constrained. The odds for revival of the nuclear deal, which is a precondition for freeing up Iran exports, have never looked better.

In the United States, greater international demand for our fossil fuels will undercut the movement to take reducing greenhouse gas emissions seriously. What the climate gains from Europe it might lose from the United States. So it goes.

Wars change history in huge and unpredictable ways. The only sure thing is that Russia’s decision to start a major land war in Europe has opened a new chapter of both risk and opportunity and blown away the confident predictions of just a few days ago like confetti.

Brad Swanson, Vienna