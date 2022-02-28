Virginia did not increase its standard deduction, so many filers are no longer qualified to itemize, accruing a huge windfall to the state. The state should bring its individual income tax into conformity with the federal tax by doubling the standard deduction. Some lawmakers, as described in the article, have been arguing over how best to spend these excess funds. The truth is that a portion of this excess should be rebated to the taxpayers and, as argued above, the system changed to prevent this largesse from occurring again.
Mark Kane, Sterling