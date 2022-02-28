That worthy endeavor should extend to the nearly 30 million Americans who lack any health insurance; the 44 million of us (and this estimate was from before the pandemic) who, because of unaffordable and ever-increasing out-of-pocket costs, defer or avoid getting care and are thus considered underinsured; and most of the rest of us who worry about the affordability of constantly increasing health-care costs.
Among all the world’s advanced nations, we are the only one whose health insurance system fails to cover everyone or do so affordably. To see the most efficient path to fixing this problem, one need look no further than our Canadian neighbors, whose single-payer system of government-funded, privately delivered health care ensures patients not only have access to but also receive the care they need without the financial worry most Americans must endure.
Some 69 percent of Americans favor single-payer Medicare-for-all. Now it is up to our elected officials to support real health insurance reform and make Dr. Farmer’s dream a reality here.
Jay D. Brock, Fredericksburg, Va.