Vague definitions of abuse and neglect open the door to state-approved discrimination. These laws have historically been used to control Black and Native families, and these parents live in constant fear that their children could be removed. This is because poverty is often conflated with neglect or because racial stereotypes are used as evidence of poor parenting. These laws are weaponized to prevent parents from supporting transgender children.

Though some child welfare officials and educators said they will not follow this guidance because it does not comply with their interpretation of the laws, in other parts of Texas, it will be open season on these vulnerable youths and their parents. What’s happening in Texas simply shines a light on a much larger problem: Child welfare laws invite discrimination and have been used to regulate marginalized communities. What is considered child abuse or neglect should not vary by county under the same state laws based on the political ideologies of who is in charge.