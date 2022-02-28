But I’m here to tell you that these killers aren’t exceptions to any rule. They stand in for millions of Americans in their belief that the color of my skin makes me less of a human being. Less intelligent. Less trustworthy. Less worthy in general. These Americans exist from sea to shining sea, and they are not always White, or male. They are everywhere. In every occupation.

They are so common — and their actions so unavoidable — that I learned a long time ago not to share my encounters with them with other White people. The minute I would start to tell White folks about a slight, a snub or an outright ugly racist thing that I experienced, I could see their minds working. I could see them processing the things that I was saying in order to dismiss them. Most told me I was being too sensitive or that I was overreacting — anything to minimize my experience.

For instance, many years ago, I was in a car with a White friend late at night, and we had both been out to a bar. I was in the passenger seat. We were young, and my friend probably shouldn’t have been driving. So, we got pulled over by two police cars. My training as a Black American has taught me to never say anything when police officers are around, so I remained silent as one officer approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, and the other officer approached my side. Mine shined his flashlight into my face and all over my body. He asked me a question, and I gave him a monosyllabic answer. He told me that he didn’t like my attitude.

It was then that he told me to get out of the car. He asked for my ID. He continued to pepper me with questions, and I continued to give him monosyllabic answers. He took this as a sign of disrespect and frisked me for weapons. Hands on the car. Legs spread. This, while my friend sat behind the wheel. He didn’t get frisked. Or a ticket. The officer on the driver’s side apologized to my friend for the inconvenience.

And, after teaching me a lesson, the cops just released us.

On another occasion, while driving through a wealthy White neighborhood, police pulled over another car in which I was a passenger. We weren’t speeding or driving recklessly. The officers just made something up and pulled us over. When they had us on the side of the road, they asked if they could let their dog “play around” in our car because it “needed some exercise.”

These officers were exceedingly friendly, asking how our day was going and what we did for a living. After their drug dog found nothing in our car, they sent us on our way, fully traumatized, carrying an anger that we just stow away with all the other collected anger we harbor about such incidents. I have many stories like these. Not all of them involving police.

But when I tell White people these stories, they immediately start to look for the flaws in my narrative. “Are you sure you weren’t drunk? You can get pretty mouthy when you’re drunk.” Or “I don’t think you were singled out just because you’re Black.” They create a version of the story that minimizes what happened. They do this not to make me feel better, but to make themselves feel better, to ensure that their idea of America as a non-racist meritocracy stays unassailable in their minds.

The writer James Baldwin once wrote, “Every white person in this country — and I do not care what he or she says — knows one thing. … They know they would not like to be black here. If they know that, then they know everything they need to know, and whatever else they say is a lie.” I believe this to be absolutely true.

So, I stopped talking with White people about the racist things that happen to me. Instead, I commiserate with my Black friends.

I don’t want to risk the frustration of being told that I’m paranoid or overreacting by people who sit across the dinner table every Christmas from people who say the kind of things that Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers said.