Mr. Biden came into office amid a pandemic and its economic consequences — as well as domestic political decay that had both produced his predecessor, Donald Trump, and been worsened by him. Mr. Biden set his sights on crushing the pandemic, restructuring the economy via trillions in new federal spending and unifying the bitterly divided body politic.

As the time to give his first State of the Union address Tuesday night approached, the results were mixed. Mr. Biden could boast of declining coronavirus cases and deaths; of a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan; and of restocking the federal judiciary with his appointments, including Ketanji Brown Jackson, newly picked to be the Supreme Court’s next justice — and first Black woman.

Yet the pandemic’s current retreat, which Mr. Biden hailed Tuesday night, came only after two deadly new variants thwarted his promises of a return to normal last summer; opposition from Republicans (plus two key Democratic senators) blocked his most ambitious economic proposals; and inflation has roared back to life — partly because the $1.9 trillion in new deficit spending he succeeded in passing roughly a year ago proved excessive. A bloody and chaotic exit from Afghanistan triggered a decline in Mr. Biden’s job approval rating from which he has yet to recover.

Now, Mr. Putin’s effort to redraw Europe’s map by force has exploded not only Mr. Biden’s plans for a foreign policy pivot to China but also the entire global balance of power. Dealing with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its consequences seems likely to consume a large part of this administration’s attention for the next three years.

In short, events have thrust historic challenges upon Mr. Biden, but also opportunities. Tuesday night, Mr. Biden rightfully claimed that he had helped maintain, and indeed increase, the unity of Western allies in the face of Russian aggression and that his administration made innovative and subtle public use of its intelligence. Strong and swift U.S.-led sanctions, widely supported around the world, have indeed isolated the Putin regime and ensured it pays a heavy price. This has aided unity between the two parties; members of both rose to applaud Ukraine and its ambassador, who was present. The Republicans among them were differentiating themselves from the shameful praise for the dictator voiced by their party’s presumed 2024 presidential front-runner, Mr. Trump.

Yet Mr. Biden celebrated damage to Russia’s economy without fully saluting the courageous Russians who have protested the war. He did not ask Congress for the greater defense spending it may take to restore world order. He did not offer a vision of how NATO could counter the Russian threat in the longer term. Instead, he pivoted to a long list of familiar domestic proposals. Disappointingly, his remarks on inflation basically rehashed spending initiatives and offered the questionable logic that shifting supply chains back to America necessarily cuts costs.