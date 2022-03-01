I hope so. There is no question that this is a critical moment for democratic nations and for democracy itself, as Putin has starkly illustrated. Democracy has been on the decline for the past 16 years, in many cases because democratically elected leaders have slowly and methodically eroded democratic processes and repealed civil liberties, and the broader community didn’t push back. It is my sincere hope that Putin’s horrific, unprovoked aggression turns out to be a huge miscalculation that brings democratic nations together in a recommitment to democratic principles and moves their leaders from rhetorical pledges to serious action. Both sides in the global struggle for freedom — fledgling democracies and autocrats alike — are watching the international response closely.

Q: Are you surprised how universal (minus China, Cuba, North Korea) condemnation of Russia has been?

I wouldn’t say I’m surprised, but I am heartened to see it. It’s an encouraging indication of world leaders’ understanding that people and nations thrive under publicly accountable, democratic systems of government. Democracy produces freedom, prosperity and a peaceful, rules-based world order. That’s why so many people are willing to risk their lives fighting for it — and why Putin and Xi Jinping try to pass their regimes off as democracies even as they lock up dissidents and threaten neighboring states.

Q: Does heightened attention to authoritarian dictators alert citizens of democracies to the fraying of their own institutions and norms? How do democratic leaders help make that connection?

That’s an interesting and complicated question. There is a lot of public opinion research suggesting that commitment to democratic principles is fairly weak for now, even in well-established democracies around the world. Sadly, I think people take for granted what they have always had — whether it’s clean air to breathe, access to clean water and fresh food, a steady electric grid, or democracy. If you have it, and you haven’t faced the prospect of losing it, on some level you expect it to always be there. What we see at Freedom House is that in places where people aren’t free, they don’t take freedom for granted, demand for democracy remains strong and people are willing to fight for it, often at great personal risk to themselves and their families.

I hope this is a moment in history in which people come to understand that the freedom and security of 44 million Ukrainians directly affects the freedom and security of countless others in Eurasia, Europe and around the world. I hope people understand that freedom isn’t free, and that leaders and nations everywhere have to unite behind, and even make some short-term sacrifices, for the democratic principles that ensure their own liberty in the long term.

Q: What do the antiwar protests in Russia say about the Putin regime? What impact do they have on Putin and his oligarchs? Do you think Putin had any notion this would happen?

