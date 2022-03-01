Missing from the Biden administration’s otherwise correct response (economic sanctions, sending troops to Eastern Europe) to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is invoking international law. The events leading to World War II led to establishing a bright-line rule that aggressive war is contrary to international law. The United States enforced this legal principle by the Nuremberg and Tokyo trials in the wake of World War II. The principal indictment against the defendants in those proceedings was “crimes against peace,” planning and implementing military aggression against other states. This legal injunction is enshrined in the charter of the United Nations.

The Biden administration should take the lead to cause NATO to create an international process and an international tribunal to carry out a possible prosecution of Russian President Vladimir Putin and others who planned and carried out the invasion of Ukraine. Because the legal rule against wars of aggression is of universal significance, the United States and NATO should invite all U.N. members to participate in these legal proceedings.

Mr. Putin warned that “whoever tries to hinder us” will face “consequences … never faced in your history.” International law must be employed to give the lie to these threats.

Thomas Schoenbaum, Alexandria

This is not an abstract concept. For every human life lost in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin should be held accountable for a crime against humanity.

Robert Senseney, Gaithersburg

How is it that economic sanctions in response to the Ukraine crisis have not been accompanied by the expulsion of all Russian diplomatic personnel from Western capitals? The futility of dialogue is evident. The Russian government deserves the same embassy presence in Washington that the United States affords North Korea and Iran: none whatsoever.

David Leatherwood, Reston