The Biden administration should take the lead to cause NATO to create an international process and an international tribunal to carry out a possible prosecution of Russian President Vladimir Putin and others who planned and carried out the invasion of Ukraine. Because the legal rule against wars of aggression is of universal significance, the United States and NATO should invite all U.N. members to participate in these legal proceedings.
Mr. Putin warned that “whoever tries to hinder us” will face “consequences … never faced in your history.” International law must be employed to give the lie to these threats.
Thomas Schoenbaum, Alexandria
This is not an abstract concept. For every human life lost in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin should be held accountable for a crime against humanity.
Robert Senseney, Gaithersburg
How is it that economic sanctions in response to the Ukraine crisis have not been accompanied by the expulsion of all Russian diplomatic personnel from Western capitals? The futility of dialogue is evident. The Russian government deserves the same embassy presence in Washington that the United States affords North Korea and Iran: none whatsoever.
David Leatherwood, Reston