Law professor and expert in the law of war Karima Bennoune explains, “Even Russia’s highly disputed underlying claims regarding breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine can in no way justify this sweeping incursion across the territory of another state, accompanied by widespread bombardment of its cities. … International law requires action taken in self-defense to be necessary and proportionate. Instead, Mr. Putin’s war of choice — complete with nuclear threats — is entirely disproportionate even to Russia’s own claims.”

The next critical question is whether Putin’s aggression constitutes a prosecutable war crime. Aggression has been considered a war crime since the Nuremberg trials, but Russia and Ukraine are not parties to the Rome Statute that created the International Criminal Court (ICC), which prosecutes such offenses. Therefore, the ICC lacks jurisdiction to prosecute the crime of aggression.

That does not mean the ICC has no role to play. ICC prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan recently warned that, thanks to a 2015 declaration, “my Office may exercise its jurisdiction over and investigate any act of genocide, crime against humanity or war crime committed within the territory of Ukraine.” He continued, “Any person who commits such crimes, including by ordering, inciting, or contributing in another manner to the commission of these crimes, may be liable to prosecution before the Court.”

Reports of the shelling of apartments, hospitals and other nonmilitary targets suggest Russian troops may have crossed the line. Civilian facilities cannot be targeted, and armed forces have an obligation to minimize harm to civilians resulting from their operations. That certainly does not seem to be the case here.

The Post reported, “Ukrainian officials say at least 11 people were killed and more were wounded in the eastern city of Kharkiv on Monday morning after Russia launched rocket strikes, targeting Ukraine’s second-largest city with some of the heaviest shelling and street fighting since the invasion began Thursday.” In addition, “Suspected cluster munitions struck buildings in the city.” Indiscriminate use of weapons designed to inflict widespread casualties against civilians is precisely the sort of action that international human rights groups and the ICC would want to examine.

Late on Monday, Khan announced, “I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine” and therefore would open an investigation. “Given the expansion of the conflict in recent days, it is my intention that this investigation will also encompass any new alleged crimes falling within the jurisdiction of my Office that are committed by any party to the conflict on any part of the territory of Ukraine.” He specifically instructed his team “to explore all evidence preservation opportunities.”

Unfortunately, access for the ICC and private human rights groups has been somewhat hampered by dangerous conditions in cities. Observer groups must ensure their own people are not injured or killed. “Documentation efforts, including by victims, are critically important but require training and support,” Bennoune tells me. “All videos and photographic evidence should be preserved. Anyone can submit information.” That means human rights groups need to be fully funded and get assistance with access to locations where war crimes may have occurred.

Ukraine on Monday brought allegations of war crimes to the U.N. Human Rights Council. On Thursday, the council will hold a debate to determine whether to launch an “investigation of a commission composed of three independent experts to examine Russian violations of international law in Crimea as well as in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions since 2014 and across Ukraine since the invasion last week,” Reuters reported.

As the wheels of international justice slowly turn, it is crucial that Ukraine and the world warn Russian officials of their intent to go after those who commit war crimes. Bennoune advises that “it is most important to provide this information widely on the Internet and through social media in Russian.” Western allies can certainly help get the word out, too, and publicly admonish attacks on civilians. Russian officials and their troops must be prodded to stop.