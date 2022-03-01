Yes, Macgregor, a retired Army colonel and senior adviser in the Trump-era Defense Department, had given Griffin much to rebut. “[Vladimir] Putin is carrying through on something that he has been warning us about at least for the last 15 years, which is he will not tolerate U.S. forces or missiles on his borders,” he argued. He insisted that Putin “has no interest in crossing the Dnieper [River] and heading west of the Polish border.” Asked whether Russia should be allowed whatever portion of Ukraine it wants, Macgregor replied, “Yes, absolutely.”

When her turn came, Griffin blasted away at Macgregor. “I don’t think anyone I’ve spoken to at the Pentagon or elsewhere in Western intelligence believes they know how far Putin wants to go,” she said. As for blaming NATO, “we’ve seen from Putin’s own words that he is talking in czarist terms from a 19th-century view of imperial Russia. So what [Macgregor] just said was so distorted that I do feel that our audience needs to know the truth,” said Griffin, who also noted that Macgregor had advised Trump to pull U.S. troops out of Germany. “That kind of projection of withdrawal and weakness is what made Putin think that he could actually move into a sovereign country like Ukraine,” said Griffin. (Gowdy, too, denounced Macgregor’s analysis: “I found his take on it stunning and disappointing.”)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As The Post’s Jeremy Barr reported, Griffin as in-house Fox News fact-checker is one of the notable media trends attending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. When host Harris Faulkner suggested that the Biden administration could have done more via NATO to deter an invasion, Griffin replied that any aggressive NATO move would have provided Putin a “pretext” for invasion. She rebuked two colleagues on “The Five” who suggested that Biden was using the threat of a Russian invasion as a politically helpful distraction. (“This is deadly serious,” said Griffin.) She pointed out to Sean Hannity that blame for the invasion lies not only with the Biden White House but previous administrations as well. And she apprised “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy that it’s premature to judge the efficacy of the anti-Putin sanctions.

There’s nothing remarkable, of course, about Fox News hosts, contributors and guests spreading false and/or poorly premised information. Nor is it unprecedented for one appendage of Fox News to refute another: Anchor Shepard Smith was famous for counterprogramming the harmful nonsense peddled by the network’s opinion types.

What’s unusual is Fox News somehow taking pride in the fact that its product requires this somewhat theatrical, real-time pushback. Griffin appeared on the Sunday edition of Fox’s “MediaBuzz” with host Howard Kurtz, in part to address these intramural episodes. “My role is no different than it’s been since I joined Fox in 1996 in Moscow. I cover the news. I’ve been part of the news division since those beginning days. I’m here to fact-check facts because I report on facts,” said Griffin. “And my job is to try and figure out the truth as best as I know it. I share those facts internally, so that our network can be more accurate. That’s what I’ve always done.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A Fox News spokesperson told Barr that the network is “incredibly proud of Jennifer Griffin and her stellar reporting, as well as all of our journalists and talent covering this story across our platforms.”

That makes sense. But how does the network feel about the folks whom Griffin is rebutting? Are they all in good stead? Is Macgregor still welcome as a guest on Fox News? How about the Fox News employees on the receiving end of Griffin’s fact-checks? Have they gotten a reprimand or, at least, a remedial course in international relations? What is Fox News doing to reduce Griffin’s fact-checking workload?

We received no response to those questions.

Story continues below advertisement

Fox News has always forcefully promoted the work of its “news” side personnel, the better to counteract the well-deserved bashing that its opinion people invite every day. In this case, however, it can’t do the first without incurring the second: Every time that Griffin fact-checks someone else on Fox News airwaves, she’s highlighting all the garbage that would go unopposed if not for her informed voice.

Advertisement

And perhaps Griffin’s most insightful remark related to her own limitations. When she told Gowdy that she needed to fact-check Macgregor, she added, “I’m not sure 10 minutes is enough time to do so because there were so many distortions in what he just said in talking about the West and NATO vilifying Putin and sounding like an apologist for Putin and talking about he thinks he knows how far Putin wants to go.”