In Chicago on a Saturday night in 2017, Takiya was one of two girls shot in the head, an hour or so apart, in separate locations. Takiya and 12-year-old Kanari Bowers each spent a few days on life support before they died.

As a street pastor in the city, I had come to Comer Children’s Hospital, where Takiya was hooked up to a ventilator, every morning since the shooting, just to pray and be there for her mother and grandmother. A little after 7 one morning, Takiya’s grandmother, Patsy Holmes, came down and said, “My baby is dead.” The sadness was almost too much to bear.

Five years ago, I hadn’t been answering this pastoral “calling” for long, but I knew deep down that God wanted me to be there to offer aid and comfort to families whose loved ones were victims of violent crime.

I wasn’t prepared for what came after Takiya’s death. Soon, dozens of friends and family members filled the lobby of the emergency room. It was a heart-rending scene. Some screamed, some wept, some fell to the floor when overcome. I offered what comfort I could. A box of Kleenex, a hug, a prayer, a hand to help someone stay upright — those aren’t enough, but they’re something.

I also wasn’t prepared for what was to come in the five years after that terrible day. Since then, I have attended to families who have lost loved ones in hundreds of homicides and countless shootings. You hear a lot about Chicago’s crime statistics, especially in the past couple of years, but the victims are not numbers. These are human beings, and what happens to them, and their families, is an individual tragedy, an individual trauma, each with its own particular pain, every time.

When family members are beside themselves with grief, they need practical help, too, not just comforting words. At a homicide scene, three or four hours can pass before the body is removed. During that period, survivors often are desperate for basic information, so I act as a liaison between the family and law enforcement. And I escort them to the morgue and stand by them through the body identification.

Soon afterward, the families also often need assistance with planning vigils and finding resources for funerals. My nonprofit organization helps with that. Later, they might need advice about how to gain access to social services and whatever else might help as they rebuild their lives — not just to live again but also to gain strength and move toward healing.

As the number of homicides in Chicago has skyrocketed, I thought addressing this disaster would be more important than anything else. Shouldn’t trying to stop the killing take precedence over the political priority of the moment? But I am learning that maybe it just isn’t going to happen.

What I hope will cause outrage and prompt change in communities and the city at large — another weekend of carnage, another child caught in the crossfire — somehow draws a day or two of attention and then fades. Instead, what stirs longer-lasting anger is an incident of police violence, or pandemic rules that some dislike, or maybe government spending they don’t approve of. All the while, more precious lives are senselessly lost.

As a man of faith, I believe in the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. urging us to “never lose infinite hope.” But that is difficult when you go to dozens of shooting scenes in a matter of days, or when the majority of funerals you officiate at, as I do, are for children younger than 13.

What will it take for the leadership in this city, and others around the nation, to wake up? We must work harder to learn about the varying circumstances in these shootings, not only criminal but also psychological, social and cultural. Trained counselors need to walk these streets, knock on doors, sit on sofas and at kitchen tables — talk to those at the epicenter of the violence. Help them not to fear, not to run and hide, but to join hands with their neighbors to nurture a safer local culture. And when another deadly shooting occurs, provide immediate trauma-related care to the families and communities affected. (After all, hurt people … hurt people.)