Having previously been aligned with Mr. Ortega, Mr. Torres was being punished for concluding that the current regime is — as he said in his last public statement before being arrested in June 2021 — “more brutal, more unscrupulous, more irrational and more autocratic” than Somoza’s. The Ortega regime is closely aligned with Vladimir Putin’s Russia, which aids Nicaragua’s army and which dispatched two high-level delegates for talks in Managua during the week prior to and week of the invasion of Ukraine. Mr. Ortega obediently praised Mr. Putin’s recognition of breakaway Ukrainian provinces.

For his dissident position, it seems, Mr. Torres died. Though the government said only that “illnesses he had” caused his death, political allies report that conditions in the jail where he was held are harsh; he was growing steadily unwell in December but was not taken to a hospital until he fell unconscious. There should be an independent investigation. Establishing the truth would be no academic exercise, since there is a real chance of a similar tragedy: Several of the 46 political leaders Mr. Ortega’s regime jailed in 2021 are, like Mr. Torres, people in their 60s or 70s, including Francisco Aguirre Sacasa, 77, a former Nicaraguan foreign minister recently found guilty of trumped-up conspiracy charges in a closed-door proceeding. He could face eight years in prison. In a similar predicament are academic Arturo Cruz Sequeira, 68, and Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Barrios, 71. All told, the Ortega regime is holding approximately 170 political prisoners.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The State Department, the Organization of American States and the European Union condemned Mr. Torres’s death in custody. Despite the international outcry, however, it appears that the Managua government is intent on completing sham trials for the entire group of political prisoners. In a month of trials since Feb. 1, at least 26 people have been convicted and eight sentenced to prison terms ranging up to 13 years, including, on Feb. 23, three who had tried to challenge Mr. Ortega for the presidency in last November’s election.