War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: A massive Russian convoy near Kyiv has stalled but forces are closing in on Kharkiv. Russian and Ukrainian delegations held five hours of inconclusive talks near the Belarus border Monday, but no agreement has been reached.

The fight: The war isn’t working out the way Russia intended as Putin is facing enormous pressure from abroad. Kharkiv has become a key battleground. Photos and videos show what the situation on the ground looks.

Maps: Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country. We’re tracking the invasion here.

The response: The invasion of Ukraine is bringing to an end Western investment in Russia. Companies cut ties to comply with sanctions or to express outrage over the invasion. Nations in Europe are opening the door to a historic wave of refugees fleeing Ukraine.

How we got here: The conflict playing out between Russia and Ukraine is one marked by land borders and shaped by strategic influence. These four maps help explain the deep roots of the conflict and where things stand right now.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people.

Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.