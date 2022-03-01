Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) published an 11-point plan for Republicans, the highlight (or lowlight) of which could be called the Advancing Income Inequality Act [“GOP senator’s income tax plan draws a broad rebuff,” news, Feb. 24]. The plan would have all Americans, including the poorest, pay federal income taxes. Never mind that with sales taxes, state taxes, gas taxes and other taxes, the nation’s poorest are likely to pay a higher percentage than some of our nation’s wealthiest in taxes. Never mind that child poverty is on the rise again after dropping last year, thanks to the expanded child tax credit that Congress allowed to lapse.

Give Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) credit. He knew that any Republican plan would be short on advancing the needs of most Americans and long on culture-war items such as critical race theory and diminishing the rights of the LGBTQ community, so he chose to remain silent when asked about specifics. Mr. Scott joins fellow Floridians Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former president Donald Trump to give some much-needed ammunition for Democrats to run against in the midterms. Their so-called policies are built to win primaries but might not fare as well in the general election.

Elliott Miller, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.