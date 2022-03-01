Give Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) credit. He knew that any Republican plan would be short on advancing the needs of most Americans and long on culture-war items such as critical race theory and diminishing the rights of the LGBTQ community, so he chose to remain silent when asked about specifics. Mr. Scott joins fellow Floridians Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former president Donald Trump to give some much-needed ammunition for Democrats to run against in the midterms. Their so-called policies are built to win primaries but might not fare as well in the general election.
Elliott Miller, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.