If I left my office late at night, I would walk past rows of white stucco mansions shrouded in darkness. Cavernous rooms in some of the most beautiful streets in London existing only to pad the portfolios of oligarchs and sheikhs.
It shouldn’t have taken a war to force the British government to act on what had become an international money racket. The way Russians have used the city has even earned it a nickname: “the laundromat.”
Not every empty home is hiding dirty money, of course, but the result is the same: Anonymous wealth from overseas pushing up property prices for all, leaving housing inaccessible to the majority. The effect is that the commuter belt for the capital now extends as far as the south coast of England and north to Birmingham, England’s second-largest city. Some workers must commute two hours each way to afford to buy their own homes.
Measures to prevent anonymous property holdings were first proposed by then-Prime Minister David Cameron almost a decade ago, then quietly buried. In the interim, campaigners began waging an information war, exposing how the government has allowed a dangerous level of economic secrecy to become a key “benefit” of the capital city. Analysis by Global Witness revealed that 87,000 properties in England and Wales were owned by anonymous companies registered in tax havens, estimated to be worth 100 billion pounds. Transparency International, meanwhile, reports that around 100 billion pounds in dirty money is laundered through Britain every year. Only two years ago, the government shunned another chance to introduce high property taxes of 3 percent for overseas purchasers.
This week, things couldn’t look more different.
A vast package of economic measures designed to hit Russian oligarchs linked to Putin, but which will have a much more widespread global effect, have been deployed. (Not all are yet in force.) These include property registers to make purchases more transparent, an asset freeze on Russian lenders, limits to the amount Russians can post in a British bank account, and stopping the Kremlin from issuing sovereign debt on the London market. They are thought to directly hit more than 100 Russian companies and oligarchs in the capital. Famous individuals with links to Putin’s Russia, such as Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, are finding themselves a useful totem for the government to demonstrate its concern over the war in Ukraine.
Why did it take so long to act? Because a handful of influential British politicians had so much to lose. Wealth and power have become enmeshed in Westminster, a situation that has been long in the making. In London, as in many places, major donations to political parties buy access and influence.
In recent weeks, the opposition Labour Party has challenged the government over its link to Russian donors, reminding the public that Russians and others who have made money from Russia have donated a combined 1.93 million pounds to the ruling Conservative Party or its constituency associations since Boris Johnson became leader in July 2019. The most well known of these is Lubov Chernukhin, a former banker married to Vladimir Chernukhin, a former deputy minister of finance of Russia. She is one of the largest female donors in British political history, having handed over more than 2 million pounds to the Conservative Party since 2012. This investment reportedly buys her access to private monthly meetings with Johnson and his chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak.
The new sanctions will now require Britain to reassess its finances after its relationship with Russian money. The consequences of that won’t be felt only in Moscow.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a member of the Labour Party, has called for the assets of Putin’s allies to be seized outright. He knows it’s an impractical proposition, but the prime minister’s inaction on the suggestion will make him look weak in the face of Putin’s financial influence in London. Oligarchs, sheikhs and heiresses don’t vote in such a trifling thing as the London mayoral election; Khan represents ordinary Londoners.
Johnson owes his 2019 general election victory to the Brexit-supporting former “red wall” — a block of constituencies in the once-industrial north of England who turned away from Labour over issues such as immigration. Those voters don’t like war. They don’t like the rich. And they don’t like it when you can buy power.
They also don’t like it when government officials act above the rules — as some did at parties during lockdown that brought scandal to 10 Downing Street.
Johnson’s choice to act against Russian wealth was not just a moral one, but a matter of political survival.