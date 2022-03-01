Winston Churchill’s ghost is sick with envy.
With six words, Zelensky jolted the decadent democracies awake: Either they help this man and his people, or they give the world up to the likes of Mad Vlad.
During a panel convened by the American Academy in Berlin on Tuesday, veteran German diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger marveled at Putin’s strong dose of unintended consequences: “NATO strengthened … the European Union united … the idea of the West reaffirmed.” Yet, in a crisis likely to grow much worse before it gets better, he warned: “I’m not sure how solid these are in the long term.”
Well. Putin has crossed his Rubicon and burned his boats. He has shown in Chechnya and Syria that he will bomb civilian centers to rubble. But a nation with Stalingrad in its past should know that grandmothers who shoulder rifles and youths who fashion gasoline bombs will fight even in rubble. Western allies can supply Ukraine’s resistance indefinitely, but Russia is a third-rate economy, already overstretched. Inevitably, the time will come, whether slowly or quickly, when Russian soldiers grow tired of dying for a germophobic mob boss in Moscow.
If, that is, the West remains solid.
Putin’s bluff has been called. Now let’s look at his cards.
Though rising commodity prices recently improved Russia’s cash position, in broader terms the country is an economic basket case. This was true even before the developed world imposed drastic sanctions. Russia’s 144 million people together generate less gross domestic product than the roughly 19.5 million residents of New York state. Spain, not exactly a dynamo, has twice the nominal productivity of Russia.
The capacity of the West to produce tank-killing missiles is virtually unlimited; Russia’s capacity to replace burned tanks is paltry. Russia is a Potemkin power. It has zero seaworthy aircraft carriers — fewer than Thailand. The only one it owns has been out of commission for years and might not survive Russian “repairs.” A 70-ton crane fell on it. It caught fire in dry dock. Then the dry dock sank during a power outage.
As for his nukes: Putin loves to talk about them. But nuclear weapons are of no practical use except as defensive shields. Contrary to Putin’s paranoid ravings, no one has offensive designs against Russia.
But there is a scenario by which Putin escapes the noose he has placed around his neck. By escalating the violence in Ukraine, he might yet force the Zelensky government into an insurgency and install a de facto regime. Though fierce resistance would continue, Putin would gain control of the original Nord Stream natural gas pipeline that runs overland from Russia through Ukraine. Germany — and others in Europe — would be offered the seductive chance to buy Putin’s gas while hiding behind the fig leaf of the Nord Stream 2 sanctions.
That could be a fatal crack in the strong allied response to Putin’s rape of Ukraine. Zelensky’s courage has thrown open a window of opportunity to be free of Putin and Putinism. But the window will slam shut if the West fails to make hard choices. Europe must be more energy independent, starting with Germany. Step 1: Keep the remaining nuclear power plants going. Step 2: Accelerate capacity to import liquid natural gas.
The United States must revive its fracking industry to produce more natural gas and should encourage Qatar to increase production as well.
Another challenge will be weaning the West from the laundered spoils of Russian oligarchs. The glamour and luxury of places such as London and South Florida are propped up by Putin and his friends. Without them, property values are likely to fall. Switzerland might find bank profits squeezed when it purges itself of secret Russian accounts.
Putin has one remaining superpower: He is shameless. He does the West’s dirty work, and it has taught him to hold the West in contempt. He pumps oil and gas so that Westerners can stay warm while pretending to go green. He steals billions and diverts the money into Western cities so that developers can build more luxury condos and aircraft manufacturers can sell more private jets.
Six words from Zelensky have revived the spirit of the world’s allied democracies. But the temptation to vice always creeps back. Putin will be beaten, unless we defeat ourselves.