Record numbers of people have visited parks to safely exercise, socialize and enjoy the county’s rich natural and cultural heritage. The parks are being “loved to death” and require maintenance, including the filling of vacant maintenance positions. The only way to significantly help the degraded parks is to increase the amount of tax dollars allocated to the Park Authority. Less money is spent on parks now in Fairfax County than was spent in the 1980s when corrected for inflation. Per capita spending on parks is far less in Fairfax County than in Arlington, Loudoun and Montgomery counties.

It is time to love our parks with our tax-dollar support because they sustain us in good times and bad.

Carolyn Gamble, Alexandria

Fairfax County homeowners are facing an average increase in the dollar amount of property taxes they pay of 9.6 percent — the highest increase in 17 years and well above the current rate of inflation. Moreover, the county proposes this whopping increase even after it has factored in a budget windfall of $700 million in stimulus funding. The proposed budget is not so much “pushing against austerity” as it is “leaning into a spending spree.”

Focusing on the current property tax rate rather than on what homeowners pay might be what the county would like residents to hear, but it is not financial reality. If the county had been more prudent in its spending and limited annual property tax increases to the rate of inflation since 2000, the current property tax rate would be $0.65 per $100 in assessed value and not $1.14. Now that’s a baseline number that should give homeowners — and the county executive — pause.