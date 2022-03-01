To stop this, Washington Gas needs to be charged for the damage caused by its failure to stop such leaks. This does not require the wholesale replacement of its pipe network, only fixing leaks where they occur.
One can determine how much gas is leaking: It’s the difference between how much gas is sent into the distribution network minus what is metered at the other end. Washington Gas knows both.
The charge should reflect the damage. The Biden administration set the social cost of carbon (from its impact on global warming) at $51 per metric ton of CO2. Methane gas is about 85 times worse, or $4,335 per ton. While Washington Gas argues that it already has an incentive to stop leaks — losing revenue from gas that leaks — the cost of that gas (based on the wholesale commodity charge for gas in my January bill here in D.C.) was just $346 per metric ton.
Washington Gas will find and stop leaks when it has to pay a $4,335 penalty per ton and not just the $346 cost of the gas. And the $4,335 would not be chargeable against customer bills but rather would come out of corporate profits. That would get Washington Gas’s attention.
